Hokusai The Great Wave LEGO Art Set Gets Its Biggest Deal Yet

Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai produced many masterpieces over his long career, but The Great Wave off Kanagawa is a work that can stand alongside Lednardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa in terms of its popularity and cultural impact. The woodblock print is the first work in a series dubbed Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji that he began in 1830-1831 when he was roughly 70 years old. It has been reproduced in countless ways since then, culminating in an official LEGO Art set that launched last year.

The LEGO Art Hokusai The Great Wave (31208) set allows you to recreate this iconic image in 3D with 1,810 pieces. It's a very relaxing build, especially if you scan the included QR code. It will launch a soundtrack that includes content that is designed to enhance the experience. The work depicts a stormy sea and some very unfortunate fisherman with Mount Fuji in the distance, and when you fish rendering the scene in brick form, it will be ready to display on your wall. That said, I personally own this LEGO set and can say that it's fantastic.

What's more, the Hokusai LEGO set is currently priced at $84.99 here on Amazon, which is 15% off list an an all-time low. While you're at it, you might want to check out the huge...wave of new LEGO sets that are launching on March 1st. A complete list can be found right here.

"We're thrilled that fans of art and Japanese culture will get the chance to immerse themselves into the relaxing project of recreating the iconic Great Wave, captured in a LEGO Art set," said Annemette Baaskjær Nielsen, Designer at the LEGO Group.

"This set offers so many ways that fans can unwind and find their flow. Not just immersing themselves into the building process, but also getting into the artwork and how that is composed. Sparking an interest in Hokusai's instantly recognizable original and its rich history of almost 200 years."