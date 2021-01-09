New Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie Reveals If She's Talked to Ruby Rose

✖

New Batwoman star Javicia Leslie revealed if she’s talked to Ruby Rose since picking up the mantle. When the switch was announced a lot of fans were running scared that the former star’s departure would be the end of the show. Rose decided to pursue other opportunities after Season 1’s wrap. But, Leslie was unveiled as her replacement and it immediately stabilized faith among the fanbase. In a conversation with Variety, the star explained that she has not talked to the former Batwoman yet. It seems as though that stems from the character being a completely different woman now. Kate Kane and Ryan Wilder are fascinatingly different in a number of ways. According to Leslie, the new season’s writing accentuates that in ways that you don’t have to reinforce by trying to play off of what Rose did in the previous season.

“The writers and the showrunner already did a great job at that, so I didn’t have to intentionally try to be different,” Leslie explained. “The writing allowed this character to stand out on its own and, of course, we’re two different individuals so my natural energy coming into it is already going to be different. I think my only job is to show up and have fun, and play in the storyline that’s already been created.”

The Batwoman star has been vocal about how much she’s looked forward to introducing fans to Ryan. At DC FanDome last ear, she explained a little bit more about the perspective swap heading into season 2. The actress also admits that it is truly a dream to be a part of the larger Arrowverse moving forward.

"Already, Batwoman stands out because she doesn't have a superpower," Leslie said. "Everything she uses is her intelligence and Luke [Fox] and her physical strength. So, I do look forward to playing that part from a Ryan perspective, this street kid's perspective. From a person that saw these superheroes growing up. Because that was also really important for Ryan to see Batwoman be an out lesbian, to have her superhero role model to look up to. So, to not only fill those shoes, but to [be] with the ones that have already been doing it, I think that that's going to be a lot for her. It's going to be a culture shock for her, but I also think it's really cool."

