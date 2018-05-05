‘Krypton’: Nyssa-Vex Reveals She Is Bisexual

Nyssa-Vex, the daughter of Chief Magistrate Daron-Vex and Seg-El’s intended spouse on Krypton, had a previous relationship with a woman.

This is notable not just because it makes her the first openly bisexual character on Krypton, but because on Krypton, romance is not particularly valued, with relationships designed to create the best possible children. People who buck the trend of “traditional” Kryptonian relationships, like Jor-El and Lara, are not only few and far between but are usually punished for their perceived transgressions.

The revelation came in a throwaway line tonight, in which Seg asked her how she learned to fight.

She told him that she learned it from her former lover: “She wasn’t so faithful but she did teach me to defend myself,” Nyssa explained.

By the time we visited the set of Krypton in December, we had only seen a portion of the pilot, so reporters at the time asked about potential Nyssa/Lyta/Seg love triangles that seemed like an obvious story direction following that episode’s events. Wallis Day, who plays Nyssa, had other ideas.

“I think Seg, Nyssa sees him as less of a romantic interest for her. The fact that they’re bound together is more of a political thing, I think,” said Day. “Yes, Nyssa has had a previous love. Basically, it’s a woman from the military guild and it’s for sure effected her massively. This is definitely someone with whom she had a true emotional connection. I don’t know what happened to her. I don’t know if she’s still alive, I don’t know if she died, I don’t know what happened to her but I know that for now they’re not on. But that is the only other relationship that is spoken about in Nyssa’s life ever. I’m sure that there’s more to come in terms of exploring that relationship and Nyssa’s relationships generally.”

Another interesting bit of trivia: Nyssa al Ghul, the daughter of Ra’s al Ghul and former lover of Sara Lance on Arrow, was one of the first LGBT characters introduced into the DC TV universe…which makes it two Nyssas in a row for whom this is a part of their backstory.

Krypton airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.