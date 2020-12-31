Batwoman Season 2 Premiere Synopsis, New Poster Released

Today, The CW released the official synopsis for Batwoman‘s season two premiere, titled “What Happened to Kate Kane?” The episode will reckon with the loss of series lead Ruby Rose, who elected to step away from the role of Batwoman after the show’s first season. Producers decided to get rid of Kate Kane rather than recasting her, so the episode has a lot of heavy lifting to do, from introducing new heroine Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) and asking the big questions about where Kate went, to paying off teases from the end of season one, including a showdown with Hush, who is impersonating Bruce Wayne (Warren Christie).

Holly Dale directed the episode, which was written by showrunner Caroline Dries. The synopsis was accompanied by a new poster, shared to Leslie’s Instagram account.

You can see the poster, and then the official synopsis for the season two premiere, below.

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN – Kate’s friends and family hold on to hope that Kate may still be found, a homeless 25-year-old named Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) stumbles upon Kate’s Batsuit. Focused on no longer being a victim, Ryan takes the suit to use as armor and goes rogue in the streets of Gotham, taking out various members of a new gang called the False Face Society.

Meanwhile, both Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) launch searches for Kate, Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) grapples with losing yet another family member, Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) struggles with things left unsaid to her first love, and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is furious that someone got to Kate before she could exact her revenge.

At the same time, “Bruce Wayne” (guest star Warren Christie) returns under the pretense of searching for Kate, but the truth is he wants his suit back and it becomes the clash of imposters as “Batwoman” and “Bruce” square off in the action-packed season premiere.

The second season of Batwoman will debut on January 17, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.