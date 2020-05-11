Batwoman Showrunner Wants a World's Finest Crossover with Supergirl

✖

Ever since Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) first graced our TV screens in the "Elseworlds" crossover, she's had an interesting role within The CW's Arrowverse of shows. Gotham's crimefighter has come into her own as a pretty formidable superhero, while also forming significant relationships with some of Earth-Prime's other heroes. One of the most fan-favorite dynamics has been between Kate and Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), especially after the two teamed up a lot during last year's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover. If you've been hoping for a proper "World's Finest"-style team-up between the two heroes -- you aren't alone. As Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries recently told ComicBook.com, she hopes to focus on further developing Kara and Kate's relationship, if and when production is able to pull off any sort of crossover post-COVID-19 pandemic.

"In season two, I hope we just get back up production, and everything is normal, or at a normal amount at some point. Because you know how the crossovers are just so hard to schedule and blah blah blah, and I'm sure COVID isn't going to do us any favors in that regard," Dries explained. "But to me, the most important relationship is Batwoman and Supergirl. So I think if we are able to do any crossover, that would be what I would try to focus on."

It certainly wouldn't be the first time that two of the Arrowverse's heroes have joined forces outside of the annual multi-show event, with Supergirl and The Flash having two crossovers in previous years. With that precedent - and the fact that both shows currently air on the same night - it certainly would be fun to see both Batwoman and Supergirl get that kind of treatment.

Even at the moment, the goings-on in National City are still influencing Batwoman in an unexpected way, with this week's cliffhanger ending revealing that Kryptonite is the only thing that can puncture the Bat-suit.

"That idea came from me feeling like -- I just didn't want the next weapon we talk about to be something that was manmade, that if somebody put their heads together, they could maybe go into a lab and cook up. So, what exists in the world that is unique enough, that there'd be a very limited amount that makes it special?" Dries revealed to us. "The idea of Kryptonite popped in my brain, and it made perfect sense to me, that this sort of talisman exchange between Kara and Kate in the crossover was just so much more than just a rock. It, to me, represents their bond and their friendship and that sense of trust between them. And I kind of like anchoring the chaos of all of the Arrowverse and all of what happened in "Crisis" to this friendship."

"And what do you know? It's the one thing that can actually kill Batwoman, if used right," Dries continued. "So while it sort of felt like, "Are we going sci-fi? Is this weird? Is this cross-genre? Are we getting too big?" It really felt like, "No, it makes sense." It introduces it in the show, and we want to say that "Crisis" happened and it is still part of our world, even though we don't have aliens flying around every episode."

