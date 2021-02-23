Batwoman: "Do Not Resuscitate" Photos Released

The CW has released a batch of photos for "Do Not Resuscitate", the sixth episode of Batwoman's second season. The episode is expected to revisit the twist of Ryan's Kryptonite injury, which she sustained in the Season 2 premiere after a fight with Tommy Elliot/Hush, who had been impersonating Bruce Wayne (Warren Christie). If the photos are any indication, it seems like the way that Ryan will deal with the problem could get pretty harrowing.

"It 100% is going to affect Ryan's system," Leslie said of the Kryptonite injury during a virtual press conference earlier this year. "But you also have to remember, she's a very strong and proud woman. Her entire focus right now is to prove that she can be Batwoman, so she's not going to admit the fact that she's going through something. And that's really going to be a huge issue because she needs help, and she just won't admit it. She doesn't want to admit it, because she doesn't want to feel like she's less than. She's been compared to Kate Kane so much, that she just wants to show that she's strong and she deserves to be able to wear this suit and save the world."

You can check out the synopsis for "Do Not Resuscitate" below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

"IT ALL COMES BACK AROUND - As Ryan Wilder’s (Javicia Leslie) Kryptonite wound grows more severe, it hinders Batwoman’s ability to protect Gotham. Growing interest in reproducing the serum from the Desert Rose puts Mary’s (Nicole Kang) and Commander Kane’s (Dougray Scott) lives in danger. Meanwhile, Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) reunion with a fellow Coryana inhabitant presents unexpected complications. Also starring Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Daphne Miles."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Do Not Resuscitate" will air on February 28th.