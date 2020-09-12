Batwoman Cast and Crew Tease Ryan Wilder's Relationship with the Kane Family

✖

Batwoman's status quo will be completely shaken up in its second season, with the debut of an entirely new Batwoman, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie). The hit The CW series will be focusing on an entirely new protagonist, something that is expected to have repercussions throughout the series, especially when combined with the disappearance of Kate Kane (Ruby Rose). Ryan's arrival is sure to change things amongst both Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) and Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott), especially considering both of their differing opinions on the mantle of Batwoman -- and it sounds like it won't be peachy-keen right away.

"I don't see the Kane family really liking Ryan for several reasons," Leslie said during Batwoman's DC FanDome panel. "Obviously because Commander Kane, he's not about the whole vigilante street-kid life. But also because I'm sure they're grieving -- not a loss because I don't know the way it's presented in the show -- I don't know how it'll be presented. But just this woman that kind of came out of nowhere and had such rough, a rough background, because the difference between Kate Kane and Ryan is that Kate Kane was groomed, and she comes from wealth and status. I don't really see them having a connection at all. I see that being a huge influence on a lot of the tension between Ryan and the family.

"That also goes for the Kane family themselves," Kang added. "We've come a long way from our morning breakfast at the table, and sharing coffee with each other, to where all the members of the Kane family are now in crazy different locations, emotionally, mentally, spiritually, physically."

"There's going to be just this world of emotions surrounding Kate's disappearance, and obviously Jacob doesn't like vigilantes," showrunner Caroline Dries echoed. "But I think, me being able to see sort of globally what season two is about, Ryan will, ironically, ultimately unite the Kane family whether or not they realize it. There are all these strands of connection that she brings to them that allows them to continue interacting and having changing dynamics."

Batwoman is expected to return with new episodes in 2021.