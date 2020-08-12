Batwoman: Former Star Ruby Rose Reveals If She Has Advice for Javicia Leslie

✖

Batwoman will be operating in a new status quo in its second season, with God Friended Me star Javicia Leslie stepping into the series' titular role. Leslie's arrival on the show comes after Ruby Rose, who played Kate Kane in the show's first season, announced her exit from the series shortly after the Season 1 finale. While it will be until at least January when we get to officially see Leslie in her role as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, it sounds like Rose is confident about her successor. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rose was asked if she has any advice for Leslie as she steps into the role.

"None! I think she definitely knows what she's doing and she seems fantastic," Rose revealed. "I think that honestly, I was so proud and so happy when I was told who would be replacing me. I'm just really stoked and I'm definitely going to watch the next season as well and see how it all comes together."

This isn't the first time that Rose has voiced her excitement for Leslie taking on the role, previously posting on social media that she's "so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman" and congratulating Leslie on "taking over the bat-cape".

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a statement when the casting was first announced.

Leslie will be portraying an entirely new character named Ryan Wilder. Ryan is described as likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed, she’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.

Are you excited to see Javicia Leslie play Batwoman in Season 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batwoman is currently scheduled to return with new episodes in January of 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.