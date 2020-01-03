Doctor Phil’s House Is Full Of Kid Robot, BearBrick Toys & Guns

A real estate listing for a house owned by TV personality Phil “Dr. Phil” McGraw’s family trust has gone viral on social media after users realized that the self-help guru’s property is littered with bizarre decorations, oversized toys, profane art, and a wall covered in guns. Currently on sale for just under $6 million, the house is nominally owned by the family trust, but is reportedly where his son Jordan is living, and its decor was apparently inspired by the Tim Burton film Beetlejuice. Jordan McGraw has actually given interviews about the place before, but of course, most people don’t closely follow the children of Dr. Phil, which means it took some time for the internet to process what appeared to be a radically different place for the elder McGraw to live than anyone would expect.

Jordan McGraw, who is also a musician, is apparently preparing to move on from the mansion, which features (among other things) oversized Bearbrick and Kid Robot toys. There’s also a painting which eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed contains a not-so-hidden message in the form of the F-word.

Look at Dr. Phil’s house. (It’s for sale for $5.75 million.) pic.twitter.com/aFhR1VwqPj — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) January 2, 2020

It was first the installation of firearms that rang some alarm bells for users who were baffled as to why a TV psychologist (Phil McGraw holds a doctorate in psychology but gave up his license to practice in 2006) would have such an apparently-morbid fascination. While most of the rest of the decor can be chalked up to Jordan’s eccentric tastes, a representative for The Dr. Phil Show told CNN that the guns are not what they seem.

“The ‘guns’ on display are actually an anti-gun art installation where the useless guns are melted,” said Jerry J. Sharell in a statement. He added that Dr. Phil does not and has never owned the house, which has been held in the family trust.

Several videos Jordan McGraw filmed for his YouTube page have been shot in the house, meaning that while this was a shock to the system of people who had no idea what it was about, plenty of the younger McGraw’s fans were likely laughing the whole time Twitter scrambled to make sense of it. Jordan McGraw is reportedly currently on tour as an opening act for the Jonas Brothers, so it’s possible we’ll get some funny viral content from the stage as a result of this whole thing.