Beauty and The Beast Gaston Disney+ Prequel Title Revealed

Disney is keeping the Disney+ content rolling in several ways, one of which is a prequel to their hit live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, and now we know what the title of the upcoming series will be. The title comes from famed composer Alan Menken, who will be returning for the upcoming prequel series that focuses on Gaston and LeFou, which will feature the return of actors Luke Evans and Josh Gad as well. Menken was speaking to Variety about his career and upcoming projects, and when asked about what he was working on he revealed several projects in the works, including the Beauty and the Beast prequel and its title, Little Town. Now, he does say The Little Town, but it appears Collider confirmed that the title is actually just Little Town.

"I’m excited about the projects I’m doing," Menken told Variety. "I’m working on Disenchanted and a new Beauty and the Beast prequel, The Little Town. I’ve also been working on the new animated picture Spellbound with John Lasseter. And I’m doing a bunch of Broadway shows."

As those familiar with the movie know, Little Town is actually the first part of the Beauty and the Beast classic Belle, which was sung by Emma Watson in the live-action adaptation. That's also where we first see Belle interact with Gaston and LeFou, so it makes sense that this would be the title of this prequel series.

The series is currently in development still, so we don't know many of the details. That said, we do know that currently Evans and Gad are the only actors returning for the project. That could change in time of course, and it would be odd for Watson's Belle not to make at least one appearance, but we'll just have to wait and see.

The project will also feature several new songs from Menken, who also created new songs for the live-action Beauty and the Beast. In fact, the title of the series is a nod to Howard Ashman, the lyricist who worked on Beauty and the Beast alongside Menken that passed away in 1991. Disney is also releasing a documentary all about Ashman on Disney+ next week.

Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are at the helm as showrunners and producers alongside Gad.

