Beebo Saves Christmas Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for Beebo Saves Christmas, the latest animated movie to spin out of the Arrowverse — albeit in a very different way from things like Vixen and Freedom Fighters: The Ray. Here, we get to see a cartoon version of an in-universe TV special. So there are no references to the Legends or any of the events that Beebo has “experienced” during his appearances on various Arrowverse shows. There’s no giant Beebo like in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Instead, we get to meet other characters who share Beebo’s fictional world, and they help Santa Claus save Christmas.

We already knew the cast, and the basics of the story, but the newly-released synopsis reveals a few extra details in the new synopsis. The special airs on December 1, but will re-run again closer to Christmas.

You can see the synopsis below.

THE HERO WE NEED – Everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy-turned furry god will once again be a hero as he tries to save Christmas in BEEBO SAVES CHRISTMAS. When Sprinkles (voiced by Chris Kattan), an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus (voiced by Ernie Hudson), Beebo (voiced by Ben Diskin) and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful.Also starring Kimiko Glenn as the voice of Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as the voice of Turbo, Keith Ferguson as the voice of Fleabo, and Victor Garber as the narrator.BEEBO SAVES CHRISTMAS is directed by Jojo Ramos-Patrick, produced by Warner Bros. Animation and is written by Matt Maala and Kevin Shinick and executive produced by Sam Register, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klemmer, Grainne Godfree, Marc Guggenheim, Keto Shimizu and Kevin Shinick.

Beebo first appeared as a talking, stuffed plush in the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 episode “Beebo the God of War.” In it, a talking and laughing Beebo plush was sent back in time and mistaken for a god by Vikings. The Legends had to recover the toy and return it to its proper place in the timeline, or Christmas would have been wiped from the calendar in favor of Beebo Day. In the years since that first appearance, the character has made cameos on nearly every Arrowverse series — usually as toys or merchandise, but occasionally as a full-fledged character, like in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Beebo Saves Christmas will premiere on December 1.