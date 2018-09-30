MMA Fans Outraged After ‘Peppa Pig’ Cuts Off Bellator Main Event

United Kingdom MMA fans were left outraged over the weekend after Channel 5 cut away from Bellator 206, replacing the main event fight between Rory MacDonald and Gegard Mousasi for a scheduled episode of animated children’s show Peppa Pig.

Per Independent, the bill from San Jose was packed with 13 fights, including a three-hour, six-fight main card that went past 6 a.m. UK time – resulting in the switch over to Peppa Pig.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bellator senior vice president David Schwartz said in a post-fight press conference the change was unavoidable.

“It’s government regulation that at 6 a.m. that content was not suitable so they had to switch to children’s programming,” Schwartz explained. “Peppa the pig, yes.”

While Bellator cards are rarely televised in the UK, Bellator president Scott Coker said the company will rework its scheduling to better include UK audiences in the future.

“I think that when I think about the replay, I think that we can probably work it out,” Coker said. “But it’s six in the morning on a Sunday there and we won’t be able to work this out until Sunday our time, Monday their time. But we are working on it.

Programming ran longer than intended because of a last-minute decision to include a bout between Gaston Bolanos and Ysidro Gutierrez.

“Believe me, when it switched over there were a lot of texts going back and forth and they all were not friendly,” Coker said. “We were trying to fix it, we thought it was a technical glitch. But it wasn’t, it was a governmental issue. I can promise you the next time it’s not going to happen. We’ll keep it down to five fights instead of six — like we normally do — and we tried to overdeliver for the fans and we just went over. It’s an unfortunate situation.”

One viewer, taking to Twitter to share a photo of the Peppa Pig title card where the fight should be, said the switch was “like some sort of sick joke.”

“I stayed up til 6AM for Channel 5 to cut off Bellator main event,” wrote one angry Twitter user in caps, tagging Channel 5’s Twitter account with a caps-locked “WTF.”

A Sick Joke

Channel 5 right now. This is like some sort of sick joke.



#Bellator206 pic.twitter.com/ZxUfOPLzIi — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) September 30, 2018

Let Them Fight

Peppa Wins

Peppa wins by TKO pic.twitter.com/LZ20ZQtnyK — Mike Lee-Graham (@mikeleegraham) September 30, 2018

I CANT BELIEVE THIS, I LAUGHED THEN CRIED WHEN PEPPA COME ON MY SCREEN — Headmovement TV (@HeadMovementTV) September 30, 2018

All Night Long

What the fucks happening, channel 5 cuts off bellator 206 just as the walkouts begin?? #Bellator206 #chanel5 — Stefan Cuthill (@CuthillStefan) September 30, 2018

WOWWWWWWWWWW



I STAYED UP TIL 6AM FOR CHANNEL 5 TO CUT OFF BELLATOR MAIN EVENT.



WTF @channel5_tv — Ben Smith (@bendrfcsmith97) September 30, 2018

This Really Heats My Bacon

The NFL has the Heidi Game, Bellator has the Peppa Pig fight. https://t.co/jvndM9vMjc — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 30, 2018

Mum? Where’s Peppa?

Came here to say the exact same thing. My little one wakes up before 6am and some mornings I do just find the first channel with Peppa Pig on whilst I make myself multiple cups of coffee. It would have been a PR disaster for Channel 5 if they’d continued broadcasting. — Sarah (@MsHarris79) September 30, 2018

At least the young ones would be entertained! It was a definite oversight but hopefully it won’t happen again. It’s about time @BellatorMMA was screened live over here — Simon Luke (@thepsyman) September 30, 2018

Looking on the Bright Side