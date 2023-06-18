Berlin Trailer: Netflix Reveals Money Heist Prequel Series

A new chapter is being added to one of Netflix's most popular global TV franchises. Over the course of its five season run, La Casa de Papel, aka Money Heist, became a phenomenon with audiences in numerous countries. Later this year, the story of one of its most popular characters will continue. Netflix is adding to the Money Heist universe with a new series called BERLIN, focusing in on the character played in the original series by Pedro Alonso.

This weekend, during the 2023 Tudum global fan event, Netflix unveiled the first teaser trailer for BERLIN, unveiling footage from the upcoming prequel show. You can check it out in the video below!

BERLIN is actually a prequel to Money Heist, following Alonso's character in the years before he took the job robbing the Royal Mint of Spain. The series comes from Money Heist creator Álex Pina and collaborator Esther Martínez Lobato.

"It's trip through the golden age of the character, when he robbed around Europe crazy in love," Pina said of BERLIN. "That's the most surprising, the comedy. You're going to make people laugh a lot."

What Is Netflix's Money Heist Spinoff About?

Despite being one of the main characters of Money Heist, Berlin actually dies in the show's second season. Through the final three seasons, Berlin shows up in various flashbacks, teasing the life he led as a thief before the events of the robbery in Part 1.

BERLIN will follow the story established in those flashbacks. We'll see the character of Berlin throughout the height of his "golden age," as he established himself as an expert thief. In this show, Berlin is trying to pull off a heist that will see the disappearance of $44 million worth of jewels. Of course, he can't pull off the entire job by himself, so he enlists the help of Damián, an academic and Berlin's close friend; Cameron, a loose cannon who lives life on the edge; Roi, a locksmith and Berlin's faithful sidekick; and Bruce, who's fluent in gadgets and weaponry.

Who Stars in BERLIN: Money Heist?

Pedro Alonso will be reprising his role as the titular Berlin, coming back after appearing in each of Money Heist's five seasons. Joining him will be Michelle Jenner as Keila; Tristán Ulloa as Damián; Begoña Vargas as Cameron; Julio Peña as Roi, and Joel Sánchez as Bruce.

BERLIN will be coming to Netflix sometime this December. A specific release date hasn't been unveiled at this time.