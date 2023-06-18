Netflix Debuts All The Light We Cannot See Featurette

Netflix's annual global fan event, TUDUM, took place in Brazil yesterday and featured news about the streaming site's biggest shows ranging from Stranger Things to Wednesday. Netflix fans also got to glimpse new content from upcoming films and limited series, including All the Light We Cannot See. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel from 2014 by Anthony Doerr, All the Light We Cannot See "tells the story of the extraordinary power of human connection."

"Meet Marie-Laure and Werner in this #Tudum exclusive look at All the Light We Cannot See. Two teens, thrust against the backdrop of WWII share a secret connection that will become a beacon of hope in the darkest of times," Netflix wrote on YouTube. You can check out the video below:

What Is All the Light We Cannot See About?

You can read the full description of All the Light We Cannot here: "Over the course of a decade, this limited series interweaves the lives of Marie-Laure Leblanc, a blind French girl taking refuge with her uncle during WWII, and Werner Pfennig, a brilliant German teenager with an expertise in radio repair. Through a shared secret connection, they find faith in humanity and the possibility of hope." The limited series also stars Mark Ruffalo, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Marion Bailey, Hugh Laurie, and newcomer Aria Mia Loberti. All the Light You Cannot See debuts on Netflix on November 2nd.

Is Mark Ruffalo Returning To Marvel?

Last year, Ruffalo played Hulk in multiple episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+, and fans are curious to know when we'll be seeing the Avenger again. Currently, there's no official word on Ruffalo's next Marvel project, but we're pretty confident he's going to show up again. In the season finale of She-Hulk, Hulk shows up at a family event with a big surprise. The episode revealed that Hulk has a son, Skaar, who is being played by Wil Deusner. In the comics, Skaar was created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr. and was one of the biggest characters to spin out of World War Hulk. He is the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong, one of the Shadow People who colonized Sakaar. Now, fans are hoping a World War Hulk project is in the works. It is also likely Ruffalo will be a part of the long-awaited Avengers: Secret Wars, which is currently slated to be released in 2027.

