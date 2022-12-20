Better Call Saul Star Will Be "Wallowing" for the Rest of His Life Over Role

No matter how many roles they take on in their career, some performers are always known for one specific character, with Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk recently reflecting on how he doubts he'll ever get a role as exceptional as Saul Goodman and how he'll be "wallowing" the rest of his life about it. Despite the seemingly morose connotation of the actor "wallowing," Odenkirk detailed how proud he was of his time on the series and the ways in which the series finale managed to surprise him. The ending took audiences by surprise, as well, given how much of the series took place before the events of Breaking Bad yet concluded by exploring the aftermath of that storyline.

"I wanted more time to wallow, and I'm going to wallow for the next 10 years or more," Odenkirk expressed to Empire of starting work on his next TV series. "I know that was probably the role of my lifetime, and that's a wonderful thing to have had. Some people don't get that. I will be wallowing the rest of my life."

Whereas Breaking Bad concluded with Walter White (Bryan Cranston) going out in a blaze of gunfire, Better Call Saul instead saw Goodman come to terms with his crimes and accept a jail sentence, hinting that his relationship with Rhea Seehorn's Kim Wexler could be repaired.

"I would not have predicted it," the actor confessed. "I would have predicted an ending with more explosions. I'm so glad there weren't. And yet the weird thing about it to me is that it really came from relaxing your grip on the characters. One of the struggles I had, and Rhea had this too, is that the characters were very emotionally intelligent about almost everybody they interacted with, and yet had these blind spots regarding their own behavior. And in the end, the writers granted these characters the self-knowledge that I felt they always had. I thought it was beautiful. When I read it, I was like, 'Yes, exactly, that's what should happen.'"

The final episode of Breaking Bad aired in 2013, with the TV show going on to launch not only Better Call Saul, but also 2019's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Whether the franchise will ever get another spinoff is yet to be revealed.

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of the Breaking Bad franchise.

What do you think of the actor's remarks? Let us know in the comments!