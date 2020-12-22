Better Call Saul Producer Confirms 2021 Shoot, Most Scripts Complete

✖

When Better Call Saul wraps up with its sixth season, the series will have surpassed Breaking Bad in terms of episodes by just one and will have closed the book on the scumbag lawyer everyone loves. Speaking in a new interview Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould confirmed that their eyeing a production on the series is aiming to begin in the first part of 2021. Gould also confirmed that work on writing the new season has been underway for months now thanks to virtual meetings and that they're further along than they normally would be had they been meeting in person.

"Our fervent desire is to be shooting in early next year, as for when you'll see the show that's up to the fates and AMC and Sony," Gould told Deadline. "We are in a Zoom room everyday. We got to meet for two weeks at the beginning of the season and we have been in the Zoom room every since. It's like trying to dance in quick sand. It’s a handicap in my book to be working remotely, but I love what we're coming up with it's just taking a little longer. We're now breaking - we're pretty late in the season now, so I gotta say I'm very excited about where we're going with this."

The topic of telling the actors where their characters will end up going forward in the final season also came up, with Gould saying that even though things are different than how they would normally do them they're still holding some narrative secrets close.

"This is sort of a new situation because usually we're still breaking the episodes as we're shooting and we're going to have more of them done this time. We're feeling our way through it it's like every other aspect of the COVID world. The truth is though, I cant speak for these guys, but with each script you're working through it moment by moment and in some ways it's better not to know everything that's going to happen because you obviously never want to play the moments that haven't happened yet, which is something we all have to keep in mind when we're on the set and editing and writing. We'll have to see how it all works out, we're going to have a few more scripts than we usually do....It still takes a little while to get them done."

Better Call Saul's sixth and final season was originally salted for a 2021 release, but it's unclear if that date will stick, making a 2022 debut likely. Bob Odenkirk will once again return as the titular lawyer.