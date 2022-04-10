Better Call Saul: Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Confirmed To Appear in Final Season

Better Call Saul will see Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprising their respective roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould confirmed at PaleyFest LA that the two would guest star in Better Call Saul‘s final episodes. Gould remained coy about how Walter and Jesse, both seen last in the , factor into Better Call Saul‘s story. “I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah,” Gould said during the PaleyFest panel. “How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk then started to say, “If you can believe it, there’s more.” Gould quickly cut him off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before the panel, Gould teased the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul crossover in conversation with Variety, “These two worlds cross over in a way that you haven’t seen before, that’s for sure.”

Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan also commented. “It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing, would it not?”

On Thursday’s red carpet for the final season’s premiere, Gould said, “Well I’ll tell you, we’re getting right up to the Breaking Bad timeline. “And if it’s ever gonna happen, this is when these two shows start crossing over. And I think you’re going to see some crossing over in surprising and wonderful ways.”

Odenkirk told Variety, “I personally feel that the two shows — Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul — are entwined even more than ever in the final season. And I think that’s surprising and cool, and it’s gonna make you want to watch Breaking Bad again.”

The panel also announced that Better Call Saul stars Giancarlo Esposito and Rhae Seehorn will direct episodes of the final season. Here’s the synopsis for Better Call Saul Season Six:

“Better Call Saul‘s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman,” reads the synopsis via AMC. “From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.”

Better Call Saul‘s final season debuts on April 18th on AMC.