Major Big Bang Theory Reunion Announced for Night Court Season 3 Finale

The Season 3 finale of Night Court will feature a reunion of The Big Bang Theory stars. The NBC courtroom sitcom is a revival of the original series of the same name, and even features John Larroquette reprising his role as Dan Fielding. The Big Bang Theory has kept a dedicated following since it aired its last episode in 2019, and fans are always curious to learn when actors appear again in other projects. Night Court already stars Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch, and Season 3 will end with her being joined by Simon Helberg and Raegan Revord.

Melissa Rauch and Simon Helberg played Bernadette Rostenkowski and Howard Wolowitz on The Big Bang Theory, respectively. Their characters transitioned from dating to getting engaged and eventually marrying. Raegan Revord appeared as Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy, on The Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon. A description of the finale teases that Helberg’s character will turn Abby (Rauch)’s world upside down, while Revord will play Shelby, a runaway teen who is set on marrying her soulmate. Revord’s character is an homage to Michael J. Fox from the original Night Court series, where Fox played a similar runaway teen looking to get married.

Joining Simon Helberg and Raegan Revord on the two-episode Night Court finale on May 6th are Marsha Warfield, reprising her role of Roz from the original Night Court, Michael Urie, and Ryan Hansen.

“Funnest Judge in the City” (May 6, 8 p.m. ET/PT)

Abby suspects the courthouse’s new “fun judge” ( Urie) may not be as fun as he seems. Gurgs (Lacretta) must regain control when her new courthouse welcome video, starring Roz (Warfield), takes on a life of its own.

“A Decent Proposal” (May 6, 8:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Abby finds herself in charge of two runaway teens who are determined to be married. Dan (John Larroquette) and Julianne (Wendie Malick) balk at the idea that they’ve become friends. A surprise appearance by a mysterious stranger turns Abby’s world upside down.

With Young Sheldon ending, The Big Bang Theory is getting yet another spinoff to keep the franchise chugging along. This new show finally got an official title: Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, placing Kevin Sussman’s quirky comic book store owner, Stuart Bloom, at the center of the story. Instead of airing on CBS, Stuart Failes to Save the Universe will be available on Max, the streaming platform for Warner Bros. Discovery. A release date has yet to be announced, as well as when production will officially begin.

This has some The Big Bang Theory fans nervous, since it seems to be taking a long time to get the ball rolling on its spinoff. Warner Bros. Television CEO Channing Dungey tried to calm some of that chatter down by giving a brief update on Stuart Failes to Save the Universe.

Dungey told Deadline that series co-creators Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady “are hard at work writing stuff.” She added, “We’ve seen some material at the studio, and we’ve had some creative conversations with Max, so we are hopeful for good news soon.”

She also praised the quality of the scripts, describing them as “creative,” “imaginative,” and “most importantly, very, very funny.” The cast also assembled for an informal table read of the first couple of episodes last month, as revealed in an Instagram post from John Ross Bowie, who plays Sheldon’s nemesis Barry Kripke.

Will you be watching the Night Court Season 3 finale for that Big Bang Theory reunion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!