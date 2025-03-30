The Big Bang Theory Fans Still Mad at Writers For Controversial Penny Scene

The Big Bang Theory fans are still not happy with the writers of the show for one specific scene involving characters Penny and Raj. The Big Bang Theory wrapped in 2019 after 12 years on television. That might have been six calendar years ago, but the show is one of the biggest American sitcoms of all time, so suffice to say many still watch and talk about the CBS TV show. To this end, The Big Bang Theory Reddit page remains very active.

One of the top posts this week is a post dedicated to the worst Penny moments. And fans had lots of moments to share. Of course, the Valentines dinner got many shouts, as did many instances of her treating Leonard unfairly. That said, the moment with the most support is her moment in the first episode of Season 5, The Skank Reflex Analysis. Or at least this moment, in the 88th episode of the show, is when it concluded. It began in Season 4 Episode 24 where the show leaves on a cliffhanger that consists of Penny and Raj making out and getting into bed together. The implication obviously being that the two slept together. It’s only later in the first episode of Season 5 that we find out nothing happened beyond the two kissing.

When this episode aired, this whole plot line was contentious with fans, and this has not changed based on the comments of the Reddit post. While the two did not end up sleeping together, it was still a shocking moment of intimacy that led to one of the biggest cliffhangers the show’s ever done.

Why is it so controversial? Well, many have argued over the years it’s a bit of a left-field and unlikely part of the plot that the writers seemingly wedged into the show for the comedic payoffs of it. Some would argue it’s even out of character for the two, especially at this point in the show’s run.

Whatever the case, there have been many bad Penny moments over the course of the The Big Bang Theory, so for this to have the most support as the worst of all these moments is a testament to how much some fans dislike it.

“I hate this,” writes one of fan of the moment. “I blame the writers and I choose to believe it doesn’t happen. Another adds: “Yes that shouldn’t have happened.”

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Is this the worst Penny moment?