Big Bang Theory Fans Are Getting a Dream Spin-Off Project (And the Cast Will Return for It)

Fans of The Big Bang Theory are getting a special treat with the announcement of a new spin-off project that will reunite many of The Big Bang Theory‘s cast and crew. Max and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television announced The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast, hosted and executive produced by Jessica Radloff, New York Times bestselling author of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series. The podcast will analyze and explore every episode starting with Seasons 1 and 2 with the cast and crew who were instrumental in the creation of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cast and crew of The Big Bang Theory that will take part in The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast includes director James Burrows and cast members Kunal Nayyar, Kevin Sussman, and John Ross Bowie. The first podcast episode will offer a special look into the Big Bang Theory‘s unaired pilot with co-creator Chuck Lorre and former Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Peter Roth. Additional guests include Sara Gilbert, Christine Baranski, Vernee Watson, Sara Rue, and many more.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Telepictures on a lookback podcast for one of the most beloved sitcoms of our times,” said Becky Rho, senior director of podcasts at Max. “We are always looking to amplify and deepen the fan experience for our subscribers who can’t get enough of their favorite titles on Max.”

image credit: warner bros.

The Big Bang Theory Universe has expanded since the titular show ended in 2019. CBS followed Big Bang Theory up with Young Sheldon, a prequel series following Jim Parsons’ character at a young age. With Young Sheldon wrapping up, CBS announced it was greenlighting a Young Sheldon spin-off featuring Georgie and Mandy, with Montana Jordan and Emily Osment reprising their roles. Georgie is Sheldon’s older brother and Mandy is his wife. The young couple has a baby in Young Sheldon, and the new series will explore their journey through parenthood.

Max is also working on another Big Bang Theory spinoff that will bring back Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and Kevin Sussman, along with co-creator Chuck Lorre at the helm. Whereas Young Sheldon and its spin-off are prequels, the newest Big Bang Theory show will take place in the current day. Jim Parsons tipped his hat on whether his character Sheldon Cooper would be making an appearance.

“As we sit here now, no, but I also would never say never to anything, because life changes so much,” Parsons said during an appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?. “You know, one of the things is that it was so special as what it was, as what it is. And they call it lightning in a bottle for a reason, and you can be certain it wouldn’t be that. And so why would we be doing it? I don’t know, that’s how I feel on that right now. But like I say, God willing, life is very long.”

Episodes of The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast will drop weekly on Max and all major podcast platforms starting March 17th. All episodes of The Big Bang Theory are available to stream exclusively on Max. Will you be tuning into the new podcast? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

