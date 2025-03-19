The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Confirms Title (& Teases Big Implications)

For a while, fans of the Big Bang Theory franchise knew the property was going to expand with another spin-off show, and now it’s been confirmed that one of the original show’s most beloved supporting characters will be the focus. According to Deadline, the latest series in the long-running franchise is called Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, placing Kevin Sussman’s Stuart Bloom at the center of the story. This show will stream on Max, though a release window has not been set. As of this writing, there’s also no indication when it will begin production.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadline notes that Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is “still awaiting the green light,” meaning the project can’t formally move forward until everything is made official. The Big Bang Theory co-creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady are onboard as writers and executive producers alongside Zak Penn.

Though the revelation of Stuart being the titular character is new, Sussman has been part of the show’s reported cast since last year, when it was said he, Brian Posehn, and Lauren Lapkus would all be reprising their roles from The Big Bang Theory. Another Big Bang Theory favorite, John Ross Bowie’s Barry Kripke, is also set to appear.

Since the popular Big Bang Theory ended its 12-season run back in 2019, Lorre and his various collaborators have kept the franchise in the spotlight by producing spinoffs. Young Sheldon wrapped up in May 2024 after seven seasons, giving way to Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (which premiered in October 2024). Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is the first Big Bang Theory spinoff being made exclusively for streaming.

Across 11 seasons of The Big Bang Theory, Sussman appeared on 84 episodes. Stuart, the owner of the comic book shop frequented by the main group, quickly became a standout recurring character. Much of the humor involving Stuart stemmed from his down-on-his-luck nature, and considering the title, it seems like that will be prevalent in the spinoff. Plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being, so it’ll be interesting to see what the title’s relation to the show’s events is. It seems unlikely Stuart will be embarking on a mission to actually save the universe as a whole, so the series will probably depict his (ill-fated?) attempts to keep his own personal universe together. His dynamic with girlfriend Denise should be an integral part of the show, and it should be fun to see Stuart bounce off characters like Bert and Kripke.

With any luck, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will be another winner for the Big Bang Theory franchise. Young Sheldon earned mostly positive reviews and was a ratings hit for CBS, and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is off to a strong start. Lorre has demonstrated an ability to expand the franchise’s horizons in entertaining and interesting ways, so fans should be excited to see what he has in store with Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, which will give longtime fan-favorites their moment in the spotlight. And perhaps someone from the original Big Bang Theory cast could make a guest appearance and pay a visit to the old comic book store.