‘The Big Bang Theory’: The Final Season Trailer Released

The final season of The Big Bang Theory is right around the corner, and now we’ve got our first look at the new season in the debut trailer.

The new trailer gives us a look at the Sheldon and Amy Honeymoon, as well as what life looks like for the rest of the crew. Bernadette and Howard seem to be at odds about something, and Raj is…well, Raj. The only thing lacking in this trailer was Cinnamon, but hopefully, that gets rectified in the season premiere.

You can check out the new trailer in the video above.

As for the big season premiere, the episode is titled The Conjugal Configuration and will place a heavy focus on Sheldon and Amy’s Honeymoon, or at least their attempt at one. It will also feature Penny and Leonard coming to grips with the similarities they have with Amy’s parents, and as you might expect they are none too happy about it.

The episode will feature the regular cast as well as special guests Kathy Bates (Mrs. Fowler), Teller (Mr. Fowler), Neil deGrasse Tyson (as himself) and Billy Nye (as himself) along with Giovanni Bejarano (Bellman), Ciara Renee (Sunny Morrow), and Andy Kim (as the Tour Guide).

You can check out the official description of the episode below.

“The Conjugal Configuration” – Sheldon and Amy’s honeymoon runs aground in New York, while Penny and Leonard discover they are uncomfortably similar to Amy’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fowler (Teller and Kathy Bates). Also, Koothrappali insults physicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson and starts a Twitter war, on the 12th season premiere of THE BIG BANG THEORY, on a special night, Monday, Sept. 24 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions announced the final season this week, and the official statement can be found below.

The Big Bang Theory was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, and stars Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Cuoco (Penny), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski), and Kevin Sussman (Stuart Bloom).

Season 12 of The Big Bang Theory will premiere on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Big Bang Theory will move to its regular time slot on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.