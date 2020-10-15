The Big Bang Theory Fans Discover Continuity "Error" in Young Sheldon

✖

The Big Bang Theory fans have discovered a continuity error in Young Sheldon that has Reddit questioning the popular series. MuzaffarAbd zeroed in on “Teenager Soup and a Little Ball of Fib” as the culprit of the timeline distortion. In that outing from Season 3, Sheldon actually fakes being sick to get out of a test in P.E. Well, During that episode, Sheldon, Missy, and Paige all sneak out to the mall. In the main character's backpack are earplugs, Wetness, a compass, a map of the mall, and a whistle. Now, that might not seem too major, but in The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon gets a whistle as a gift from Amy. This whistle could be the same one in question designed to save him from strangers in uncomfortable situations. But, how could Sheldon have this on his person as a young child when he doesn’t meet Amy until later. Hence the discussion began on social media with the quickness.

Now, Young Sheldon is back to filming during the pandemic. It would appear that HBO Max and CBS are both excited to get new adventures out to the public as soon as possible. HBO Max acquired the popular show for their platform. Theirs chief content officer said, “We now feel like our Big Bang offering is complete. We are so proud to be the home of this beloved franchise and the place where new and existing fans can learn about young Sheldon Cooper’s roots.”

“In order for Sheldon Cooper to visit his younger self, he would need to manipulate space and time. All you actually need is HBO Max,” co-creators Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro said near the announcement of the deal. “We are so pleased that Young Sheldon will once again be reunited with his future self on HBO Max, and we are excited for fans, new and old, to be able to binge both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon for the first time.”

Comicbook.com’s Spencer Perry crafted a synopsis of Young Sheldon:

“Iain Armitage stars in Young Sheldon as the tituler adolescent version of Big Bang's popular character Sheldon Cooper, which was originated by Jim Parsons. The Emmy winning actor appeared as the original Sheldon in all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory and occasionally lends his voice to the spinoff, in addition to serving as an executive producer. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts also star.”

Do you think this detail ruins The Big Bang Theory? Let us know in the comments!