Young Sheldon Postpones Filming Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

Young Sheldon postponed filming because of a positive COVID-19 test. The news comes courtesy of Deadline as an unnamed production team member came back with a positive test. The CBS hit started production on Season 4 late last month. This looks to be the first bump the filming ran into during the new batch of episodes happening in Los Angeles. However, things are scheduled to get back up and running on Monday as scheduled. But, in the meantime, the cast members and crew were all sent home to minimize the possibility of the situation growing untenable. Anything affecting the production of the series must be serious for Warner Bros. The company famously paid $600 million for the streaming rights to the beloved series. That kind of investment means more episodes are an absolute necessity. In a post-COVID world, shows with existing fanbases are going to be even more desired by the major media players.

Deadline’s report entails, “The diagnosis of the production member, who is asymptomatic, was discovered as part of the ongoing regular testing implemented by Warner Bros TV for all production employees. The person is currently in isolation. Out of an abundance of caution, production on Young Sheldon was paused for today. The show will be back up on Monday as scheduled.”

When the acquisition was announced, HBO Max’s chief content officer said, “We now feel like our Big Bang offering is complete. We are so proud to be the home of this beloved franchise and the place where new and existing fans can learn about young Sheldon Cooper’s roots.”

“In order for Sheldon Cooper to visit his younger self, he would need to manipulate space and time. All you actually need is HBO Max,” co-creators Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro joked during the announcement. “We are so pleased that Young Sheldon will once again be reunited with his future self on HBO Max, and we are excited for fans, new and old, to be able to binge both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon for the first time.”

Comicbook.com’s Spencer Perry described the series:

“Iain Armitage stars in Young Sheldon as the tituler adolescent version of Big Bang's popular character Sheldon Cooper, which was originated by Jim Parsons. The Emmy winning actor appeared as the original Sheldon in all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory and occasionally lends his voice to the spinoff, in addition to serving as an executive producer. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts also star.”

