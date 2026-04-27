Big Bang Theory’s Next Spinoff Gets First Look and Release Date – Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Details Explained

The Big Bang Theory was a juggernaut during its 12-season run, and it’s already spawned two additional spinoff shows in Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Those spinoffs were built specifically around Sheldon and his family, but the newest series shifts the focus to Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Barry, and is fittingly titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. At CCXP, fans finally , and you can check out everything we learned below.

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Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will feature the group of favorites attempting to restore reality, so it makes sense that they would find themselves in some crazy situations. As you can see in the images below, the machine they are trying to fix has seen better days, but so has the world itself, as a few images show the group going from the peaceful climate of the comic shops to a war-torn location full of soldiers. We don’t have to wait too long to find out what’s going on, either, as the show is releasing on HBO Max this July.

Everything We Know About Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will be the first spinoff to take place after the events of The Big Bang Theory, as both previous spinoffs took place in the past. This will also be the first Big Bang Theory spinoff to move outside of the core group of characters, as it will focus almost entirely on several beloved supporting characters from the original series, though even that might not be the biggest change to the successful formula.

While the series will feature Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Barry in primary roles, the first two scenes from the show showed a much different visual style compared to the original show, and that has to do with the story. According to the synopsis, the show isn’t going to be a slice-of-life show just following the cast in day-to-day life at the comic shop.

Instead, Stuart accidentally breaks a machine that Sheldon and Leonard built, and it causes a multiverse armageddon. Now it’s up to Stuart and his friends to restore reality, and the two scenes previously shown show Stuart looking quite panicked, while Bert is tied to a tree surrounded by angry people with torches.

With the new images in the mix, the group’s attempts to fix reality seem to be off to a rough start. Hopefully, we’ll get a trailer or some footage from the series soon, but seeing the cast together should make Big Bang Theory fans extremely happy in the meantime.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is set to hit HBO Max this July.

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