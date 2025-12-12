First Footage From New The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Is Not What Any Fan Expected (And That’s a Good Thing)

The continued success of The Big Bang Theory as a comedy franchise, but also just in reruns, marks an impressive run for a sitcom that started back in September of 2007. Though the original series wrapped up six years ago, its prequel series, Young Sheldon, continued to explore the lives of the fan-favorite character, and after five seasons, officially wrapped up in 2024. That still wasn’t the end, though, as a spinoff of the prequel, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is already into its second season. Warner Bros. previously confirmed that yet another spinoff is happening, and it will satisfy Big Bang Theory fans who were hoping for something a little more contemporary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe was confirmed over the summer, revealing a slew of returning characters to the franchise. Kevin Sussman returns as the titular Stuart, the comic book store owner who appeared in over eighty episodes of the original series, and he’ll be joined by Lauren Lapkus as his girlfriend, Denise, and Brian Posehn as Bert Kibbler, two more mainstays from The Big Bang Theory. Now, the first footage from Stuart Fails to Save the Universe has been released, and it completely changes the look for the entire franchise.

Big Bang Theory Spinoff Looks Completely Different From the Original Show

Play video

HBO Max released a brand new “looking ahead” trailer for 2026 today, debuting new footage from a variety of TV shows that will either premiere or release new seasons in the next calendar year. Though it includes the likes of House of the Dragon Season 3 and DC’s Lanterns, it also offers a first look at Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. There are only two shots from the spinoff series in the video, but they’re not at all what fans are expecting. After decades of watching the bright, multicam sitcom look of The Big Bang Theory, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe actually appears to have dynamic visuals, with a muted color palette and even a deep focal point for each of its images. Here’s the first, with Stuart standing in the iconic Comic Center of Pasadena.

Given the more than 270 episodes of The Big Bang Theory where the defining look was both bright lights and colors, the fact that its only modern-era spinoff series is going for a completely different visual aesthetic is pretty shocking. Even when comparing to the other Big Bang Theory spinoff shows, both Young Sheldon and George & Mandy are single-camera TV shows that still maintain a sunny and pleasant visual tone, which seems to have been completely thrown out for the new show. The second shot from Stuart Fails to Save the Universe features the return of Brian Posehn to the franchise, showing him bound and seemingly about to be burned at the stake, continuing the visual trend.

The interesting thing about this visual aesthetic for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is that there may actually be a narrative reason behind why it looks so vastly different from The Big Bang Theory. When the series was confirmed, plot details were also revealed, noting that in the series, “Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon.” This is just a guess on our part, but it would actually be a great trick for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe to make this visual switch after reality breaks, setting the show apart from the flagship series visually due to the fact that it’s quite literally playing with alternate universes.

Time will tell if this is the plan for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe after all, but with HBO Max confirming that the series will be released in 2026 we may not have to wait too long to find out for sure.