Fan-Favorite HBO Series Won't Get Season 3 After Director's Tragic Death

Zoe Kravitz is casting doubt on a third season of Big Little Lies, following the passing of series creator and director Jean-Marc Valée last year. In a new video interview with GQ Magazine, Kravitz answered a fan question asking about a potential third season of the series, which has aired two seasons on HBO since 2017. As Kravitz put it, the sudden passing of Valée due to a heart attack has made it hard to imagine a third season of the series going on without him.

"I don't think it is [happening]," Kravitz revealed. "We talked about doing a Season 3 a lot. Unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year. It's heartbreaking. I can't imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. Unfortunately, it's done."

What is Big Little Lies about?

In Big Little Lies, the apparently-perfect lives of upper-class mothers of students at a prestigious elementary school unravel to the point of murder when a single mother moves to their quaint California beach town. In addition to Kravitz, the series also starred Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling, Laura Dern, Iain Armitage, Kathryn Newton, and Meryl Streep.

The very idea of Big Little Lies getting a second season initially surprised fans, as the first season had already adapted the entirety of Liane Moriarty's book of the same name.

How did Jean-Marc Vallée die?

Earlier this year, a statement from Vallée's sons confirmed that he passed away due to a heart attack. Vallée's work also included Sharp Objects, Dallas Buyer's Club, Wild, and Demolition.

"Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth," HBO said in a statement following the director's death. "He was also a hugely caring man who invested his whole self alongside every actor he directed."

"I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little magic in this lifetime," Witherspoon wrote at the time of Vallee's death, posting a tribute to him on Instagram. "I love you, Jean Marc. Until we meet again."

