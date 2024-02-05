Big Little Lies Star Says They Are Working "Diligently" to Make Season 3 Happen

Big Little Lies Season 2 aired in 2019 and, in the years since, things have been quiet at HBO about a possible future for the series, though star Laura Dern is the latest to weigh in on its possible return, noting that her costars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are working hard to try to make it happen. In the last few months, Kidman and Witherspoon have been the most vocal about possibly reviving the series for a Season 3, and while reps at HBO have expressed interest in such a possibility, it hasn't officially earned a green light.

"I can tell you that all of us who are involved in it would never imagine a better time," Dern revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "We love each other so much and would have the time of our life being back together, and we love our characters so much."

The first season of the series was based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name, though Season 2 extended beyond the source material to tell an entirely original continuation of the concept. Whether a Season 3 would serve as a direct continuation of the previous two seasons or jump further forward in time and introduce an all-new plot is yet to be revealed.

"I truly know what you know," Dern confessed. "But I know that it is something that they are working diligently at dreaming up, and I sure hope it comes to fruition."

The series also stars Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, and Meryl Streep.

Four years had gone by without major updates about the project, though Kidman first teased a potential Season 3 in late 2023. From there, both she and Witherspoon have echoed these remarks, possibly adding veracity to their claims.

"We're at work on it," Kidman shared with Variety about Season 3 last month. "And there's a timeline and we're doing it." Kidman's passion for the project was expressed by noting she and Witherspoon are "texting every day" about it.

HBO and Max content chairman/CEO Casey Bloys also weighed in on these remarks last month, sharing with Variety that HBO is interested in the prospect, but that one of the bigger challenges is trying to align the schedules of the impressive cast.

Would you like to get a third season of the series?

