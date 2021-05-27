Big Shot: Exclusive Episode 7 Clip Features Coaches Clashing

✖

The first season of Disney+'s newest series, Big Shot, has four episodes to go and has us eager to see how things will play out between Coach Korn (John Stamos) and Assistant Coach Holly (Jessalyn Gilsig). The series follows Korn, a big-time college basketball coach, who is forced into coaching at an elite private high school after getting fired. While Korn and Holly have been a great team at times, the duo doesn't always see eye to eye. In fact, the upcoming episode, "Kalm Korn," features Korn undermining Holly during a practice...

An exclusive clip from Episode 7 features Korn arriving late to practice and things get heated when he tries to cut Holly's warm-up short. It's becoming clear that Korn took the job Holly wanted, and he's starting to take the "assistant" in her title a little too literally. You can check out the scene below:

While Stamos may be the expert onscreen, Gilsig is the big basketball fan in real life. ComicBook.com recently has the chance to chat with Gilsig, who talked about being a fan of the sport.

"Yes, I'm a huge sports fan across the board," Gilsig shared. "I might be the biggest sports fan on the show. I'm not gonna claim that yet, but you tell me if anybody else makes that claim, and yeah, I do love basketball. I actually just was watching the NCAA tournament this past week, which was super exciting. I played basketball when I was in high school. I don't think I was a great basketball player. Not only am I not that tall, but I don't think I was necessarily that good, but see, the thing for me when it comes to athletics, which is terrible, is that everything that I lack in skill, I make up for with delusion. So I like to think I'm really, really good at things. It's really a problem. So yes, I'm very enthusiastic. The girls laugh at me all the time because I like to approach it as if I am a master of basketball because in my mind I am."

The seventh episode of Big Shot will be released on Disney+ on Friday, May 28th.