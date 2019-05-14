Bill Nye Goes on Profanity-Filled Tirade About Climate Change

If you are wondering why Bill Nye (@BillNye) is trending. WATCH. pic.twitter.com/B2MEFgkZW8 — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) May 13, 2019

For many adults of a certain generation — folks on that fun GenX/Millennial bubble, we’re looking at you — Bill Nye is a familiar figure thanks to his Bill Nye the Science Guy show helping to introduce various concepts of science in the mid to late 1990s. Now, however, Nye is trying to get across even more scientific concepts to adults, this time via a profanity-filled tirade about the seriousness of climate change.

How profanity laced? Well, you can check that out for yourself in the video clip up top but if use of f-bombs is too much for your current situation, you might want to keep your audio low. The clip is part of a larger video from his appearance on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver from Sunday in which Oliver discussed the Green New Deal as introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex and Sen. Ed Markey. In the clip, Nye puts it pretty bluntly: the world is on fire and it’s going to take some money and effort to put it out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“By the end of this century, if emissions keep rising, the average temperature on Earth could go up another four to eight degrees,” Nye said. “What I’m saying is the planet’s on f***ing fire. There are a lot of things we could do to put it out — are any of them free? No, of course not. Nothing’s free, you idiots. Grow the f**k up. You’re not children anymore. I didn’t mind explaining photosynthesis to you when you were 12. But you’re adults now, and this is an actual crisis, got it? Safety glasses off, motherf***ers.”

We told you it was profanity-filled, but this isn’t the first time that Nye has taken a tougher tone when it comes to explaining things to adult audiences. Not only does Nye dish out some serious environmental truth in other parts of the longer Last Week Tonight segment, but he’s also had some blunt words about other scientific ideas in the recent past. Late last year, Nye got pretty direct when it came to the idea of terraforming Mars, straight up asking if people suggesting it was possible if they were high.

“This whole idea of terraforming Mars, as respectful as I can be, are you guys high?” Nye shared with USA TODAY. “We can’t even take care of this planet where we live, and we’re perfectly suited for it, let alone another planet.”

What do you think about Nye’s tough words about climate change? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.