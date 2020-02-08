Black Lightning Book of Markovia Chapter Four Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four”, the upcomingthirteenth episode of Black Lightning‘s third season set to air on February 10. The most recent episode of the series brought together several of the show’s narrative threads with Lynn and Tobias being held captive by the Markovians, Black Lightning/Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) agreeing to team up with the ASA to save Lynn (Christine Adams) and the issue of Khalil (Jordan Calloway) and what the ASA did to him all coming together. Now, it’s time to move forward but saving Lynn isn’t going to be easy, thanks to the introduction of Gravedigger (Wayne Brady.)

In the photos for the episode we get our best look yet at Gravedigger/Tyson Sykes. The character is described as a World War II-era member of the U.S. military who became a “super-soldier” after a secret experiment gifted him with enhanced strength, agility, tactical genius and hand-to-hand combat expertise. After the war, Sykes defected to the country of Markovia rather than return to a segregated America. His am to create a sovereign land for metahumans within Markovia sets him on a collision course with the ASA and Black Lightning.

Tyson first made his debut in the comics in 2008’s Checkmate vol. 2 #24, and was co-created by Greg Rucka, Eric Trautmann, and Joe Bennett. He is the second character to hold the mantle of Gravedigger after Ulysses Hazard initially held the name since 1977.

You can check out the synopsis for “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four” below!

“WAYNE BRADY (“WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?”) GUEST STARS IN THE EPISODE – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and his team descend upon Markovia on a mission to rescue Lynn (Christine Adams) who finds herself in even more trouble when she meets Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”), a metahuman on the Markovian side.

Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland & Asheleigh O. Conley.”

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.

