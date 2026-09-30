63 Years Ago, A Twilight Zone Rip-Off Aired an Iconic Cult TV Episode (With a Wild Watchmen Connection)

A Twilight Zone rip-off series ended up becoming so respected that it influenced an entire generation of filmmakers. However, it wasn’t just filmmakers it connected with, but also comic book creators. In 1963, ABC released its own anthology television series to compete with The Twilight Zone, and what resulted was The Outer Limits, a show that leaned heavily into sci-fi even more so than the show it was unfairly compared to. The Outer Limits was so beloved that it even gained a revival in 1995 that ran for an impressive seven seasons. However, over two decades after making its original debut on ABC and a decade before its revival, one of the most acclaimed comic book series of all time actually ripped off an episode of The Outer Limits.

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On September 30, 1963, the third episode of The Outer Limits was released, titled “The Architects of Fear.” In 1986, Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons started their acclaimed miniseries Watchmen, and the comic ripped off the show’s storyline in its own climax.

Watchmen Copied The Outer Limits For Its Climactic Moment

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“The Architects of Fear” saw The Outer Limits focus on a world where the Cold War was leading to a nuclear war. This led a group of scientists to find a way to stop the imminent nuclear apocalypse from happening. What they did was attempt to save the world by staging a fake alien invasion of Earth to unite all of humanity against one common enemy. The scientists then chose one of them to undergo surgical procedures to appear to be an alien from a planet they called Theta. The plan is for him to arrive at the United Nations and threaten an alien attack from the planet of Theta, which will cause all of Earth’s nations to unite to fight the new enemies.

Watchmen was also a story about the world on the brink of Armageddon. In this world, things changed during the Vietnam War when a superhuman known as Dr. Manhattan was able to help win the war, which meant that Richard Nixon was reelected and the presidential term limits were erased. However, what didn’t end was the Cold War, and it looked like a nuclear holocaust was oncoming. The smartest man in the world, Ozymandias, decided to create a fake alien attack to force the nations of Earth to work together against a common enemy.

However, Ozymandias went further than the scientists in “The Architects of Fear.” He actually launched an attack on New York, with a giant squid-like creature attacking and killing millions of people. It worked because this faked alien attack stopped the ongoing wars and caused everyone to band together to prepare for the next alien attacks, although these attacks never came. The fake alien invasion in The Outer Limits was ruined and never ended up happening, but Watchmen showed a world where the exact same plan worked, although with mass casualties.

Alan Moore Was Accused of Stealing the Ending from The Outer Limits

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According to an issue of Wizard Magazine #140, Len Wein said that Alan Moore stole the ending to The Outer Limits episode. Initially, Moore said he was writing Watchmen #10 when he came across a guide to The Outer Limits and saw that the episode was similar to his already planned ending. Wein, however, said that Moore admitted that he stole the ending, and when the writer refused to change it, Wein quit as the editor of the series. However, over the years, it seems that Wein and DC itself have given in to the idea and have tried to make The Outer Limits canon to Watchmen’s story.

In the comics themselves, Moore wrote a scene that had a promotional spot for “The Architects of Fear” playing on the television. Years later, Wein wrote the prequel series Before Watchmen: Ozymandias. In that comic series, Wein wrote that the episode of The Outer Limits was where Ozymandias came up with the idea of the alien attack to begin with. It was a way for Wein to officially give credit, albeit years later, to the actual source of the idea. It is also interesting that Zack Snyder made reference to it as well in his movie adaptation. While there is no fake alien attack in the movie, the opening title scene from The Outer Limits is shown on a TV screen in the film. The HBO Watchmen TV series also referenced it when Ozymandias said the only way to stop humanity’s extinction is through fear.