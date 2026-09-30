MCU Daredevil Is Over: 3 Major Storylines From Marvel Comics Still Missing From the Disney+ Series

Daredevil has already dealt with Hell’s Kitchen, the Hand, Wilson Fisk, and Bullseye. It’s also safe to say he’s survived more than a few attempts aimed to ruin his life. Somehow, Matt Murdock keeps getting back up. But with Daredevil: Born Again heading toward its final chapter, there are still some major pieces of his comic book history sitting untouched. And one of them is particularly strange.

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These aren’t obscure stories that only the most dedicated readers remember. They’re stories that get to the heart of what makes Daredevil different. They aren’t really about how hard Matt can punch. They’re about what happens when his faith is tested, when his relationships become weapons, and when his belief in the law starts colliding with the people who think the law has failed. If Marvel’s live-action Daredevil really is approaching the end of this chapter, these are three stories that could have taken Matt somewhere the MCU hasn’t gone yet.

3) The Death of Jean DeWolff Would Put Daredevil and Punisher’s Morality to the Test

Daredevil #178–184 gives Matt Murdock one of his most important battles, and it doesn’t begin with a supervillain. It begins with a murder. Captain Jean DeWolff is dead. Daredevil investigates, trying to find the person responsible while holding onto the principles that have always separated Matt from the people he fights. Then Frank Castle enters the picture. The Punisher has no interest in waiting for a courtroom. His idea of justice is considerably more permanent.

That makes The Death of Jean DeWolff more than another Daredevil-versus-Punisher story. It is a collision between two completely different ideas of justice. Matt believes people deserve due process. Frank believes some people have forfeited that right. Neither man needs a superpowered army to make the argument. The MCU already has the perfect foundation for this story. Daredevil and the Punisher have history, chemistry, and a very different understanding of what justice means. A proper adaptation could turn that conflict into something much more substantial than another hallway fight. Jean was first introduced in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, so that’s a major clue right there.

2) Last Rites Could Finally Show What Kingpin Took From Matt Murdock

Born Again is one of the most famous Daredevil stories ever published. But the story didn’t end when Matt Murdock hit rock bottom. It left scars.That’s where Last Rites becomes especially interesting. Published in Daredevil #297–300, the story brings Matt and Wilson Fisk toward another confrontation after everything that came before. Fisk tried to destroy Matt’s life, and Matt survived. But surviving isn’t the same thing as being safe and recovering.

Last Rites is a story about consequences. What happens after the villain has already taken almost everything? What does Matt do with the anger that remains? It also connects naturally to the psychological damage surrounding Typhoid Mary, making it part of a larger period in Matt’s life rather than an isolated adventure. That gives the MCU a chance to explore something it sometimes skips over in superhero stories: the aftermath. Matt has beaten Fisk before. That’s not the interesting part. The interesting part is what Matt Murdock becomes after beating him.

1) The Typhoid Mary Saga Would Attack Daredevil Where He Is Most Vulnerable

This is the one that could get especially intense and radical. When Ann Nocenti and John Romita Jr. did their Daredevil #254–260 run, they introduced Typhoid Mary. Wilson Fisk hires Mary to psychologically destroy DD, and she proves frighteningly good at it. She can be a romantic temptation, a physical threat, and a deeply personal challenge to Matt’s carefully constructed sense of morality. For once, Daredevil’s heightened senses don’t necessarily make the danger easier to understand. They might make it worse. Typhoid Mary definitely belongs in DD’s list of deadliest enemies.

The story digs into Matt’s desires, Catholic guilt, loneliness, faith, and the contradiction between the man behind the mask and the man beneath it. That’s what makes Typhoid Mary such a fascinating Daredevil villain. She attacks the parts of Matt that a billy club can’t protect. The MCU has technically introduced Mary Walker in Iron Fist, but it has never adapted the classic Typhoid Mary story itself. That leaves Marvel with something unusually valuable: a familiar character, a completely different story, and decades of material to reinterpret.

Matt Murdock has taken his share of daredevil risks, but these stories prove there are still a few chances Marvel hasn’t taken. Maybe Born Again is the end of Daredevil’s TV series, but there are still more cases waiting to be heard. After all, Matt has always been at his best when the odds are against him.