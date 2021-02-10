Black Lightning: "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Two" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Two", the upcoming second episode of Black Lightning's fourth and final season. In this week's season premiere, viewers saw that despite having saved Freeland from the Markovians all is not well for the city or the Pierce family. A new police chief is determined to treat metahumans like the enemy while Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is struggling to deal with the loss of his friend, Bill Henderson, and has declared Black Lightning "dead". Compounding that is the reemergence of Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) with designs on both Freeland and the Pierce family. Now, in these new photos, it appears that the Pierce family's issues continue, as gang threats continue to rise and the trauma everyone has experienced becomes more and more an issue.

"I think I just wanted to go back to dealing with the family. We had ended on such a broad note of ending the Markovian war," series showrunner Salim Akil recently told Entertainment Weekly. "I wanted to then go back to the family and see what trauma looks like and how do you go about healing yourself. If you remember, Jefferson is depressed because his daughters have killed people, his wife has killed in people in this war, and he feels like he's let them down and it's his responsibility."

Akil continued, "Trauma changes people. So I wanted to explore the idea of trauma, especially in African American families, because not all of us but far too many of us live in areas where gun violence and crime is prevalent on a daily basis, and nobody is really doing anything to try and solve it or report it anymore. So there's a lot of trauma out there, and I just wanted to say to the people watching, 'Hey, in order to heal, you have to talk about things. You have to deal with them and you have to seek help.' I think if there's a theme this year, someone said that 'trauma is sort of the big bad this season.'"

You can check out the synopsis for "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Two" below and read on for the photos from the episode.

WAR – The war between the 100 and the Kobra Cartel rages on. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) continues to be concerned about Jefferson (Cress Williams). Lastly, Jennifer’s (China Anne McClain) curiosity is piqued by a new boy at school. Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Jordan Calloway, and Chantel Chuy also star. The episode was written by Charles D. Holland and directed by Billie Woodruff (#402). Original airdate 2/15/2021.

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Two" airs February 15th.