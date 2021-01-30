Black Lightning: "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Two" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Two, the second episode of Black Lightning's fourth and final season. The episode is set to debut on the network on Monday, February 15th and while we still have a week to go before Black Lightning returns, from the sound of things Freeland is in no better a place than it was at the end of Season Three. The synopsis teases a gang war between the 100 and the Kobra Cartel, something made even more concerning given that the recently-released Season Four trailer hints that Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) has walked away from being Black Lightning.

Earlier this week, the Season Four trailer saw Jefferson very directly say that "Black Lightning is dead", with the hero apparently feeling defeated at the state of things in not just Freeland, but the world at large. It's interesting to see this considering where Season Three of the series ended. Season Three saw Black Lightning and his allies successful in stopping the ASA from preying upon Freeland as well as stopped the Markovian invasion. However, that success came at a high price. The season saw Lynn (Christine Adams) addicted to the drug Green Light and also saw Jefferson lose his closest friend, Detective Bill Henderson (Damon Gupton) who was killed. It also saw the return of Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III), something that clearly plays a big role in this second episode.

You can check out the synopsis below.

WAR – The war between the 100 and the Kobra Cartel rages on. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) continues to be concerned about Jefferson (Cress Williams). Lastly, Jennifer’s (China Anne McClain) curiosity is piqued by a new boy at school. Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Jordan Calloway, and Chantel Chuy also star. The episode was written by Charles D. Holland and directed by Billie Woodruff (#402). Original airdate 2/15/2021.

Season Four of Black Lightning will be the last for the series which started out as its own standalone world only to be incorporated into the Arrowverse during last season's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. Back in November, it was announced that Black Lightning will end with Season Four, but a spinoff Painkiller series is getting a backdoor pilot during the season.

"When we first started the Black Lighting journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the superhero genre," series creator Salim Akil told Variety in a statement. "The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined, Black People Want To See Themselves in all their complexities."

"Thank you to the phenomenal cast, writers, and crew without whom none of this would’ve been possible," Akil added. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we’ve been able to do and the moments we’ve been able to create in bringing DC’s first African-American family of superheroes to life for the culture. I’m very grateful to Peter Roth, Warner Bros. TV, Mark Pedowitz, The CW Network, and Greg Berlanti for their partnership and support of my vision at every step of this journey. While Season Four may be the end of one journey, I’m extremely excited to usher in a new chapter and continued collaboration with The CW as we tell the story of Painkiller."

Black Lightning returns on Monday, February 8th at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Two" airs February 15th.