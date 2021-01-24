Black Lightning Season 4 Premiere Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for the Season Four premiere of Black Lightning, "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter One." The episode is set to debut on the network on Monday, February 8th. The episode appears to pick things up from roughly where Season Three ended with Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) dealing with some of the fallout from the battle against Gravedigger (Wayne Brady), the ASA, and the Markovians -- including the death of his friend, Detective Henderson.

Season Four will be the last for Black Lightning. It was announced back in November that the series would end with the forthcoming season, though a spinoff Painkiller series is getting a backdoor pilot during the season.

"When we first started the Black Lighting journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the superhero genre," series creator Salim Akil told Variety in a statement. "The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined, Black People Want To See Themselves in all their complexities."

"Thank you to the phenomenal cast, writers, and crew without whom none of this would’ve been possible," Akil added. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we’ve been able to do and the moments we’ve been able to create in bringing DC’s first African-American family of superheroes to life for the culture. I’m very grateful to Peter Roth, Warner Bros. TV, Mark Pedowitz, The CW Network, and Greg Berlanti for their partnership and support of my vision at every step of this journey. While Season Four may be the end of one journey, I’m extremely excited to usher in a new chapter and continued collaboration with The CW as we tell the story of Painkiller."

You can check out the synopsis for "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter One" below.

SEASON PREMIERE – Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is still mourning the death of his long-time friend Detective Henderson. Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) is presented with an interesting opportunity. Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) and Jefferson are still not able to see eye to eye. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Marvin Jones III, and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written and directed by Salim Akil (#401). Original airdate 2/8/2021.

Black Lightning returns on Monday, February 8th at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.