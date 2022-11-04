Blockbuster: Anticipated New Comedy Now Streaming on Netflix

As ironic as it may be, Netflix has made an entire TV series about the last Blockbuster video store. Netflix's streaming and DVD mailing services added to the troubles of Blockbuster in the 2000s and helped lead to the video giant's demise. So it is a bit strange that Netflix is the new home of Blockbuster, a sitcom series about trying to keep the store in business. With a stacked cast led by Randall Park and Melissa Fumero, there has been a lot of excitement about Blockbuster's debut.

Fortunately, the wait for Blockbuster is finally over. Netflix released the first season of the comedy series on Thursday morning, meaning that all 10 episodes are currently available to stream.

What Is Blockbuster About?

Netflix's Blockbuster series follows a man named Timmy Yoon who has spent years at his local Blockbuster Video. As the manager, Timmy refuses to give up on the place he has come to love so much, doing everything he can to keep the store open. You can check out Netflix's official synopsis below!

"Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) is an analog dreamer in a 5G world. He's spent his entire adult life dedicated to his first love, movies – a passion that's kept him at his first and only job, managing his hometown Blockbuster Video.

"Then Timmy is alarmed to learn that his store is officially the last Blockbuster in America. He now has no choice but to take action to stay open and keep his friends employed. Timmy and his staff quickly come to realize that being home to the last Blockbuster might actually be exactly what their community needs to rekindle the human connections they lost to the digital age. It also unexpectedly reunites him with his long-time crush Eliza (Melissa Fumero), who's recently come back to work for him. Will this battle to preserve the past be the push Timmy needs to step into the present? His employees can only hope so."

Blockbuster is created by Superstore's Vanessa Ramos. In addition to Park and Fumero, the series stars Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove, and Kamala Fairburn.

