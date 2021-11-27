Blossom Cast Reunites With Mayim Bialik in Call Me Kat Season 2

Television reunions have hit a fever pitch in recent years, with casts of beloved shows joining forces either in scripted or unscripted contexts. Apparently, the beloved ’90s sitcom Blossom is set to soon join that list — and we now have a first look as to what that will entail. According to a new report from The Wrap, Blossom alums Mayim Bialik, Joey Lawrence, Jenna Von Oÿ, and Michael Stroyanov will all be reuniting on the Season 2 premiere of Call Me Kat, the FOX sitcom that Bialik currently stars in. You can check out a sneak preview of the episode — which even features Bialik wearing one of her iconic flower-adorned hats — below.

https://youtu.be/NdMOcLZnxhE

The reunion — or at least, something Blossom-centric — was also teased several weeks prior on Call Me Kat‘s official Instagram account, in a post that you can check out below.

Lawrence, Von Oÿ, and Stroyanov will all be playing themselves in the Call Me Kat episode, and will find their way to Kat’s Cat Cafe while in Louisvile for a celebrity golf tournament. As the clip shows, Call Me Kat will be taking a meta approach to the whole ordeal, with Bialik’s Kat remarking that the actors were from her favorite TV show growing up.

Blossom originally ran on NBC from 1990 to 1995, and starred Bialik as Blossom Russo, a teenage girl who lives with her father ad two older brothers. In recent years, the actress has discussed the possibility of trying to revive or reboot the series, claiming that she would start a grassroots campaign to make it happen.

“It’s been really fascinating,” Bialik said in an interview earlier this year. “At a certain point, I may just start a grassroots fan campaign to see if we can do it because we absolutely would love people to see where these characters are. [Reo] and I talked about it and we kind of decided after literally years of trying to work on this that I would probably just say it out loud. We do have a well-formed idea and we would love someone to let us do it.”

Season 2 of Call Me Kat will premiere on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 8/7c on Fox.