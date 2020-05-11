The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik's New Comedy "Call Me Kat" Picked Up By FOX

The Big Bang Theory and Blossom star Mayim Bialik has a new comedy called Call Me Kat which has been picked up by Fox. The show will be executive produced by Bialik's Big Bang Theory co-star, Jim Parsons. Call Me Kat (formerly titled Carla) is based on the UK series Miranda, and will follow "a 39-year-old woman called" Kat "who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you cannot have everything you want, and still be happy. So she spends the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky," according to Variety.

Call Me Kat will premiere as part of Fox's midseason lineup for the 2020 - 2021 broadcast season. You can check out the full Fox schedule in the press release below.

ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING PREMIERING AT MIDSEASON INCLUDES "9-1-1" AND THE #1 NEW DRAMA "9-1-1: LONE STAR," PLUS ALL-NEW SEASONS OF ANIMATED COMEDY "DUNCANVILLE," STARRING AND EXECUTIVE-PRODUCED BY AMY POEHLER; AND RAMSAY'S "HELL'S KITCHEN"; ALONG WITH NEW COMEDY "CALL ME KAT," STARRING MAYIM BIALIK AND EXECUTIVE-PRODUCED BY BIALIK AND JIM PARSONS

In midseason, original programming includes 9-1-1 and the #1 new drama 9-1-1: LONE STAR; along with new comedy CALL ME KAT, starring Mayim Bialik and executive-produced by Bialik and Jim Parsons; and new animated comedies THE GREAT NORTH and HOUSEBROKEN.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.