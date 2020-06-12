Blues Clues Trends As Fans Discover Reboot Uses Email And Smartphones
If you haven't checked in with the latest iteration of Blue's Clues since the series launched in 2019, it's likely you don't know that the long-running Nickelodeon franchise has updated its content for a more modern age. In the new series, the Handy Dandy Notebook is essentially a reporter's notebook-style extension on a cell phone case, and while you still get to hear the mail song, it's remixed a bit, and usually the messages come via email. All of this is, it appears, a bridge too far for some now-adult fans of the original series, and when some of these details were highlighted on Twitter, the series trended.
A healthy chunk of the tweets were jokes, or parents defending the new show as not too bad. But quite a few were people really bummed out by the changes to Blue's world. Also, it's Twitter, so there was a vocal subsection of folks who used it as an excuse to opine on the financial hardships facing the U.S. Postal Service.
In Blue's Clues & You, Josh (the third host to befriend Blue and help her solve her mysteries) has actually teamed up and crossed over with Steve and Joe, bringing the three iterations of the show into an explicitly shared continuity and giving the parents of the current kids watching the show. Steve, too, got to grow into his role as a detective -- something that's fun for longtime viewers, including filmmaker Kevin Smith, whose daughter grew up with the original version.
"In a world where the news cycle has the power to depress, frustrate, and terrify, I'm thankful it taught me that Blue's Clues Steve finally became the Detective he always wanted to be!" Smith tweeted recently. "I'm tearfully happy for a fictional character I've never met! Excellent fan service @NickJr!"
You can see how some of the internet is responding to their realizations about Blue's Clues & You below.
Parental advice
I want y’all people with no kids to know....
Blues Clues gets emails instead of letters now.— Wednesday. (@MissLady_Leah) June 11, 2020
Somebody's asking the practical questions!
Does he will wonder who it’s from, even though it says right there before he opens it?— York Whitaker (@YorkWhitaker) June 11, 2020
OK, Boomer
not to sound like a boomer but hearing that blues clues now uses email for mail time and a smartphone instead of a handy dandy notebook almost broke me— rhea (@rheamohann) June 12, 2020
Mail call
Josh's reaction when he spends his whole life prepping to star on Blues Clues just to find out they took away the mail. pic.twitter.com/EO8iY7c155— Scott Maxia (@fkknppl) June 12, 2020
What about Stamps.com?
Blues clues is trending because millennials are embracing their inner-boomer and complaining that blue gets emails instead of letters.— euphoria (@rezachu_) June 12, 2020
Y'all don't even know where to get stamps from.
A dog's lifespan
Blues Clues came out in 96 and we're worried about who the new host is?
Can we discuss how Blue is now 25 years old and....not dead? https://t.co/F3hZ5GDZZK— Anthony (@BigJigglyPanda) June 12, 2020
So many tears.
So blues clues is trending and I just found out that everything is modern now in blues clues 😭😭😭— 360° sebaek (@04_94is247) June 12, 2020
So blues clues is getting emails now?? Technology ruining my childhood day by day 😭😭😭😭— najee (@cozyq42) June 12, 2020
It's a generational thing
Man you telling me salt and pepper from blues clues got 4 kids now . I’m old asf 😂😂😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NdcRT4UHny— 🍭 🎀 𝒯𝑒𝒶𝒷𝒶𝒷𝓎 🎀 🍭 (@teadaddyy) June 12, 2020
A lot of thirst out there, too
when I start watching blues clues again mind ur business pic.twitter.com/oWFl91QUTE— bailey (@ironrogerss) June 12, 2020
I swear I'm watching Blues Clues again for the nostalgia 😳 pic.twitter.com/scgrj3IZpS— Benedict Giankana R. S. (@BennGian) June 12, 2020
Watch It
Blues Clues is trending because people I guess just recently discovered it got a revival and now uses email and smartphone technology instead of a notebook and letters cause... why adapt to modern day at all yknow?
Anyway watch it, it's great and faithful, and it gave us this. pic.twitter.com/9Dsxp2Roq1— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) June 12, 2020
So for the people who just discovered modern Blues Clues exists
The Notebook is still a Notebook with crayon and paper, it just has a smartphone in the back. Mailbox still exists, they still do the mail song, they just do email's now.
Hope that helped clear things up, lol pic.twitter.com/v9M6934S5W— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) June 12, 2020
this tweet had me watching blues clues for 2 hours. i’m 20.— Devin Wang (@Mr_FluffyRB) June 12, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.