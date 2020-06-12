Blues Clues Trends As Fans Discover Reboot Uses Email And Smartphones

If you haven't checked in with the latest iteration of Blue's Clues since the series launched in 2019, it's likely you don't know that the long-running Nickelodeon franchise has updated its content for a more modern age. In the new series, the Handy Dandy Notebook is essentially a reporter's notebook-style extension on a cell phone case, and while you still get to hear the mail song, it's remixed a bit, and usually the messages come via email. All of this is, it appears, a bridge too far for some now-adult fans of the original series, and when some of these details were highlighted on Twitter, the series trended.

A healthy chunk of the tweets were jokes, or parents defending the new show as not too bad. But quite a few were people really bummed out by the changes to Blue's world. Also, it's Twitter, so there was a vocal subsection of folks who used it as an excuse to opine on the financial hardships facing the U.S. Postal Service.

In Blue's Clues & You, Josh (the third host to befriend Blue and help her solve her mysteries) has actually teamed up and crossed over with Steve and Joe, bringing the three iterations of the show into an explicitly shared continuity and giving the parents of the current kids watching the show. Steve, too, got to grow into his role as a detective -- something that's fun for longtime viewers, including filmmaker Kevin Smith, whose daughter grew up with the original version.

"In a world where the news cycle has the power to depress, frustrate, and terrify, I'm thankful it taught me that Blue's Clues Steve finally became the Detective he always wanted to be!" Smith tweeted recently. "I'm tearfully happy for a fictional character I've never met! Excellent fan service @NickJr!"

You can see how some of the internet is responding to their realizations about Blue's Clues & You below.