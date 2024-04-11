Bluey Creator Hints at Full-Length Movie in the Future

The most popular kids show on Earth is about to embark on its biggest adventure yet. On Sunday, Ludo Studios will release "The Sign," a brand new episode of Bluey that runs for nearly a half-hour — four times as long as the show's normal episodes. This special event is one of the most highly anticipated episodes of kids television in years, especially considering that the latest episode set "The Sign" up to have major implications for the future of the series. As it turns out, "The Sign" will also be a barometer for whether or not the creative team explores a Bluey feature film.

Bluey creator Joe Brumm recently spoke to Deadline about "The Sign" and opened up about these long-form stories inside a franchise that usually tells seven-minute stories. Brumm admitted that he's waiting to see how people respond to "The Sign" because he'd like to tell even longer stories in the future.

"I'm loving going longer on 'The Sign,' and I'd love to try to go longer — I definitely would not rule that out," Brumm said. "That's why I'm very interested to see how 'The Sign' goes down with the audience. Obviously it's four times as long as a normal episode. Will the audience accept a stint with a longer story?"

After "The Sign,", Bluey will be taking a little bit of a break. There's been no word as to how long the hiatus will last, but the creative team at Ludo Studio will be spending some time away from the series after a rigorous few years. Ludo has confirmed the series hasn't been cancelled, but some time is needed to recharge and reset before doing more.

Since debuting in 2018, the Heeler family has become one of the most popular groups of characters on television, and Bluey has become a staple of households around the world.

"It's been amazing. For me, the most incredible part of it is being a part of a show that is having such a beautiful social impact, that is actually putting good out into the world," Melanie Zanetti, who voices Bluey's mom, Chili, told ComicBook.com. "As an actor, you do a lot of stuff and you're like 'Does any of this matter? I'm not doing brain surgery; I'm not doing aid work -- does this have meaning?' And then to have a show where I've had so many parents tell me, 'This has taught me how to play with my kids,' or dads saying, 'this has taught me how to parent the way I want to parent.' I had a teacher who told me they had a student with Autism in their class, and it taught this little boy how to play with other kids and has changed his life at school. When I hear things like that, it makes me go, 'Okay, this is important and useful as well as entertaining and fun and beautiful,' and I think for me, that is the most exciting thing."