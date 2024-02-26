Bluey Announces First Special, Marking Its Longest Episode Ever

The global sensation Bluey is preparing to premiere its longest episode ever in a new special. Created by Joe Brumm, Bluey features a family of Heeler dogs who live in Australia and focuses on the titular Bluey, her Mum, Dad, and little sister Bingo. The show debuted in Australia in 2018 and has gained millions of fans around the world for its heartfelt and funny portrayal of family life and celebration of play. After the official Bluey YouTube channel released a teaser for a 28-minute-long episode, an announcement has come down for "The Sign," which will serve as Bluey's longest episode to date.

Disney Branded Television, BBC Studios Kids & Family and Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) announced the Bluey special and airdates for its two new episodes. The first new episode, "Ghostbasket," will premiere on Sunday, April 7th, teeing up the debut of the 28-minute special, "The Sign," premiering a week later on Sunday, April 14th. Both episodes will air first via ABC Kids in Australia and then roll out globally the same day across Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel in all other available regions (with the exception of China and New Zealand). Both "Ghostbasket" and "The Sign" are penned by series creator and writer Joe Brumm, directed by Richard Jeffery, and produced by Ludo Studio.

(Photo: Disney+)

What is Bluey About?

Bluey follows the adventures of a loveable and inexhaustible six-year-old puppy who, along with her sister Bingo, Parents, and friends, is learning all about the world. The series debuted on Australia's ABC Kids in October 2018, eventually making its debut on Disney Junior in the United States and internationally on Disney+. The series has been very popular with audiences worldwide and has also received critical acclaim for its portrayal of modern everyday family life.

"It's been amazing. For me, the most incredible part of it is being a part of a show that is having such a beautiful social impact, that is actually putting good out into the world," Melanie Zanetti, who voices Chilli Heeler, Bluey's mom, told ComicBook.com. "As an actor, you do a lot of stuff and you're like 'Does any of this matter? I'm not doing brain surgery; I'm not doing aid work -- does this have meaning?' And then to have a show where I've had so many parents tell me, 'This has taught me how to play with my kids,' or dads saying, 'this has taught me how to parent the way I want to parent.' I had a teacher who told me they had a student with Autism in their class, and it taught this little boy how to play with other kids and has changed his life at school. When I hear things like that, it makes me go, 'Okay, this is important and useful as well as entertaining and fun and beautiful,' and I think for me, that is the most exciting thing."