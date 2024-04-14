Bluey Reveals Joyous Update to Series' Most Heartbreaking Storyline

If you ask any parent who has watched Bluey about the most emotional episodes of the series, most of them will bring up "Onesies." The Season 3 episode features the on-screen debut of Bingo and Bluey's Aunt Brandy (Rose Byrne), the sister of Chilli who hasn't been an active part of the girls' lives. As you learn in the episode, Brandy has had a hard time being around Chilli's family because she has wanted nothing more than children of her own, but has spent years struggling with infertility. Connecting with Bluey and Bingo, however, Brandy realizes how much she wants them in her life, even if she isn't able to have kids of her own.

In "The Sign," the 28-minute Bluey event that arrived on Sunday, fans got the chance to see Brandy on-screen once again, though she looked just a little different. Brandy, after thinking she may never be able to have children, is now pregnant.

It's a short, quiet moment in an otherwise big episode, but it's the moment that most adult fans of Bluey are going to be quick to recall when talking about "The Sign." As guests arrive at the Heeler house for Rad and Frisky's wedding, Brandy shows up to embrace her sister, Chilli. The two of them take a moment to admire Brandy's baby bump before heading inside.

(Photo: Ludo)

The show doesn't offer any sort of explanation for Brandy's pregnancy, but it doesn't really need to. She may have met someone and is having a child with them, or she could be planning to raise a child on her own. What's important is that Brandy has always wanted to be a mother and now it appears she has a chance to do so.

Brandy's future child would be the third cousin to Bluey and Bingo, the first on their mother's side. Bandit's younger brother, Stripe, is married to Trixie, and they are the parents of Muffin and Socks. Bandit and Stripe's oldest brother, Rad, was just married to Frisky in "The Sign," so there is also the potential of their extended family growing even more in the future.

With baby for Brandy on the way, the character could be featured even more heavily in future seasons of Bluey. There has been no word yet on when the show's post-Season 3 hiatus will end.

What did you think of Bluey's special episode? Are you excited to see what's in store for Brandy? Let us know in the comments!