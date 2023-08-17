Bluey Climbs to Top of Nielsen Streaming Charts, But Still Can't Beat Surprising Netflix Hit

Bluey has become something of a cultural phenomenon in recent years, with audiences falling in love with the lighthearted Australian animated series. While the series has been a mainstay on Nielsen's streaming rankings, the newest crop of episodes dropping on Disney+ pushed it to its best numbers yet. According to newly-released numbers, Bluey was the second most-streamed title for the week of July 10-16, with a total of 1.4 billion minutes viewed.

Unfortunately, this record-breaking number was not enough to beat USA Network's Suits, which has been having a massive resurgence on Netflix. Suits took the top spot in streaming for that week with its own record-breaking number of 3.7 billion minutes.

Will There Be a Suits Revival?

Amid the impressive performance of Suits on Netflix, some have begun to wonder if we could possibly get a continuation of the series, which originally wrapped in 2019. According to a recent interview with Suits executive producer Gene Klein, there definitely are prospects that could make it possible.

"You know, I've mentioned to [creator] Aaron [Korsh] that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I'm expecting a call at some point," Klein explained. "But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."

"As you might remember, it was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show," Klein added. "I'd be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I'd also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such good friends. A lot of us saw each other a month or so ago because there was a Suits-themed picket at Fox one day, and a lot of the writers, some of whom didn't know each other because people were on Seasons 1 and 2, but not the later seasons, so some of the writers were meeting for the first time. But a lot of the actors came to that as well."

Why Is Suits So Popular?

As Klein said in the same interview, he believes the renewed success of Suits has been thanks to the show's ability to be rewatched, as well as the Netflix algorithm suggesting it to new viewers.

"I think there's two different things going on, one set of things that has to do with the show itself and another that has to do with the power of a particular platform," Klein explained. "On the one hand, anecdotally, people reach out to me all the time, so I know it still finds new viewers here and there. But there's also something about the show that is rewatchable. There's people who've watched it all when it was coming out and find it very comforting to watch again. And it's also, I think, a unique enough show that it's very rewatchable. You discover new things as you're rewatching it. So there's an additional set of things about the show that reveal themselves watching it again. So it's a tribute to the show, creatively. But then it's also a tribute to the power of Netflix because it's been on Peacock for a while. There's a hat tip that needs to go to Netflix and the power of their platform because it's finding people."

