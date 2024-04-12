Bluey Producer Confirms The Show Will Continue After "The Sign"

In the final episode of Bluey currently available, a "for sale" sign popped up outside of the Heelers' residence, suggesting that the familiar setting for the series would be changing. Some fans, though, panicked and thought that could mean the show itself would end after "The Sign," an upcoming episode that runs a full 28 minutes (four times longer than the average seven-minute Bluey story). According to producer Sam Moor, fans have nothing to worry about: "The Sign" is the start of a new chapter, not the end of the show. This is probably not news to super-fans, who have heard producers talk openly about the future of the series in recent interviews, but being asked point blank "is the show coming back?" is a little different.

The series, produced by Australia's ABC, streams in the U.S. on Disney+. It has become a global phenomenon in recent years, marking one of the most universally beloved children's shows since Mister Rogers's Neighborhood went off the air.

"No it is not the end for Bluey. I'm sure we have many more surprises in store for you," Moor told the BBC. "We have more in store and we are thinking what would be next."

The series is acclaimed not just for being charming and well-made, but also for tackling subjects that a lot of kids' shows tend to gloss over or ignore. That suggests that "The Sign" is unlikely to be a one-off, and audiences may have to say goodbye (or at least "see you on a screen") to some of their favorite supporting cast members.

"It's been amazing. For me, the most incredible part of it is being a part of a show that is having such a beautiful social impact, that is actually putting good out into the world," series star Melanie Zanetti told ComicBook.com last year. "As an actor, you do a lot of stuff and you're like 'Does any of this matter? I'm not doing brain surgery, I'm not doing aid work -- does this have meaning?' And then to have a show where I've had so many parents tell me, 'This has taught me how to play with my kids,' or dads saying 'this has taught me how to parent the way I want to parent.' I had a teacher who told me they had a student with Autism in their class, and it taught this little boy how to play with other kids and has changed his life at school. When I hear things like that, it makes me go, 'Okay, this is important and useful as well as entertaining and fun and beautiful,' and I think for me, that is the most exciting thing."