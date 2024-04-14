Bluey: "The Sign" Delivers a Big Twist With the Heeler House for Sale

Last week, Bluey fans received quite the surprise at the end of the "Ghostbasket" episode when it was revealed that the Heelers had put their house up for sale. Bluey and Bingo's family seemed to be starting a new chapter of their life and leaving their beloved home behind, but there had been no word as to why. All was to be revealed in the new, super-sized "The Sign," a 28-minute episode capping off Season 3. On Sunday morning, "The Sign" arrived, and fans finally got the answers they were looking for regarding the future of the Heeler family. WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the latest episode of Bluey...

Early on in "The Sign" we learn that the Heeler home is up for sale because Bandit was offered a new job (with a much higher salary) in another city. That was the reason behind the sale, but not everyone in the family was exactly excited about the move. Bluey was obviously upset about leaving her friends behind, as was Chilli, who was only accepting of the move away from Queensland because she thought the bigger job could be more beneficial for the girls in the long run.

Over the course of the episode, there's a bit of a roller coaster regarding the move. The house gets sold to a couple that are new to town, seemingly making things final. Throughout the events surrounding Rad and Frisky's wedding, however, every member of the Heeler family realizes how much the life they've built in their town means to them. That includes Bandit. He'd been telling himself that the new job would give his girls a "better life" because of the salary increase, but he saw just how great a life they'd already built for themselves in their current situation.

Of course, none of this seemed to matter because the house had already sold and the family had reached moving day. That's where the twist comes in. The couple that bought the Heeler home really had their hearts set on a house with a pool. Just before signing to purchase Bluey's place, they found another house in town — one that had a pool in the yard. They withdrew their offer, seemingly putting the Heeler home back on the market.

Bandit saw what destiny had designed for them and took matters into his own hands. After getting the call about the sale falling through, he walked out to the sign and ripped it out of the yard, confirming that he was choosing to stay in their home instead of taking the new job. He won't make as much money, but he knows that sticking with the life they already had is the best way to give the girls a wonderful future.

So the Heelers aren't moving after all. They'll be staying in their house on top of the hill for the foreseeable future. Not only that, but Frisky and Rad will be moving nearby on a permanent basis, allowing more of the Heeler family to be in the same place.

What did you think of Bluey's super-sized episode? Let us know in the comments!