Bluey: Is the Series Over After Season 3?

The most popular kids show on the entire planet just released its biggest — and potentially most important — episode on Sunday morning. Bluey's "The Sign" is a 28-minute special that runs four times longer than the usual Bluey episode, and it centers around a couple of pivotal moments in the lives of the Heeler family. There's an emotional through-line about change that does make it feel like "The Sign" could potentially be the ending of the entire series. After all, there has yet to be any announcement from Ludo or Australia's ABC about a Season 4 renewal.

Bluey is one of the biggest shows in the world right now, is it possible that it could actually end? Creator Joe Brumm and the team at Ludo have the final say, and perhaps they feel creatively fulfilled with where the show has ended up. Yes, Disney is ready to pay absurd amounts of money to make Bluey even bigger, but it's not in the Mouse House's hands quite yet.

Fans are starting to concerned after "The Sign" that we may have seen the final Bluey episode. There has been no renewal and the creative team has been open about the lengthy hiatus ahead. Nothing official is out there just yet, but Brumm and the rest of the team have spoken positively about the future.

Whether it's a movie or more seasons, Bluey is coming back in some form.

Sam Moor, a producer on the series, recently spoke to the BBC about what the future holds for Bluey following "The Sign." She confirmed that there is indeed more coming. The "where" and "when" are still being decided.

"No it is not the end for Bluey," Moor said. "I'm sure we have many more surprises in store for you. We have more in store and we are thinking what would be next."

Could that be a feature length movie? If "The Sign" was any indication, the team is ready for more long-form storytelling and could definitely make a film work.

"I'm loving going longer on 'The Sign,' and I'd love to try to go longer — I definitely would not rule that out," Brumm told Deadline. "That's why I'm very interested to see how 'The Sign' goes down with the audience. Obviously it's four times as long as a normal episode. Will the audience accept a stint with a longer story?"

We don't know what's next for Bluey going forward, but we do know the beloved Australian dog and her family still have more stories to tell.