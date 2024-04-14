Bluey: All of the Easter Eggs and Reveals You Might Have Missed in "The Sign"

The most anticipated TV episode of the year finally made its debut on Sunday morning. "The Sign" is not only one of the last Bluey episodes we'll see for quite a while, it's also the longest episode of the smash-hit series by quite a wide margin. The 28-minute adventure is four-times the length of a normal Bluey outing, and it centers around a potential series-altering chance as the Heeler family prepares to sell their home. The sign being referenced in the title is a nod to the "For Sale" sign in the front yard of their home, one that most members of the Heeler family wish wasn't there at all. Throughout the episode the family wrestles with the idea of change, while simultaneously trying to prepare for the wedding between Rad and Frisky. It's a monumental (and emotional) episode of Bluey in several ways, and the creative team made sure to treat it as such. They packed the episode with several Easter eggs and reveals, many of them coming in blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments that may take you a couple of viewings to catch. Below, we break down several of the biggest Easter eggs and nods packed into "The Sign." Warning: This article is PACKED with Bluey spoilers...

Bucky Dunstan (Photo: Ludo) One of the newest supporting characters in Bluey has been a part of Bandit's life for a long time, and he's connecting the dots between two of the best episodes in Season 3. "Dragon" was released in the United States earlier this year and offered a little insight into the childhoods of both Bandit and Chilli. Bandit stopped drawing when he was little, despite loving to draw cars, because a classmate named Bucky Dunstan criticized his illustrations. As he grew up, Bucky Dunstan became a realtor in Queensland, and he was hired to sell Bandit and Chilli's house. He appears several times in "The Sign" as he works on finding a buyer for the home. This adult version of Bucky is voiced by Australian comedian Rove McManus. prevnext

Officer Joel Edgerton (Photo: Ludo) Some big names have lent their voices to guest characters in Bluey over the years, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eva Mendes, Natalie Portman, and Rose Byrne. "The Sign" features another massive cameo in the form of native Australian actor Joel Edgerton. Known for playing Owen Lars in the Star Wars franchise, and for roles in films like The Gift and It Comes at Night, Edgerton has become an established talent in Hollywood. In "The Sign" he voices a German shepherd police officer who pulls Chilli over for a misunderstanding about a child safety law. prevnext

Socks Joins the Big Kids (Photo: Ludo) Bluey and Bingo have done plenty of growing up over the course of the series, but no character in Bluey has grown up quite as visibly as Socks. Muffin and Socks are Bluey and Bingo's younger cousins. Muffin is slightly younger, but has always been big enough to play with the girls throughout the series (even when she doesn't quite understand the rules). Socks, however, started the show as a baby. She didn't talk in her early appearances and walked on all fours until about halfway through the second season ("Christmas Swim" is the first time we see her as more of a toddler). In "The Sign," the age gap between Muffin and Socks is hardly noticeable anymore, as Sock has gotten big enough to play with the older girls. Instead of being off with her parents, Socks actually gets to join in the fun. Watching her over the course of the show has been a great gauge for how much time has actually passed in their lives. prevnext

There's a New Cousin on the Way (Photo: Ludo) "The Sign" may have been about the events surrounding Uncle Rad's wedding to Frisky, but they aren't the ones with an exciting baby update. In fact, they explicitly address that in a speech at the wedding when they announce they're not moving out west (much to the disappointment of Nana Heeler). In perhaps the most heartfelt moment of the entire episode, "The Sign" reveals that Aunt Brandy is pregnant, bringing a wonderful update to one of the saddest storylines in the series. Brandy, Chilli's sister, has spent years struggling with infertility, believing that she'd never be able to fulfill her wish of becoming a mom. That has apparently changed, as Brandy shows up to Rad and Frisky's wedding sporting a brand new baby bump. prevnext

Flappy the Butterfly Returns (Photo: Ludo) One of the most recent episodes of Bluey, "Slide," saw Bingo and Lila playing on a waterslide in the backyard. The trouble, however, were the bugs that kept walking across the slide that the girls didn't want to hurt. They spent the episode adjusting their game to make sure they didn't harm any of the little creatures. The key bug throughout the episode was a little green caterpillar. By the end, the girls had not only saved the caterpillar but also helped it finish its journey to the garden. The episode closed with that caterpillar making a cocoon and becoming a blue butterfly. That same butterfly, affectionately known as Flappy, pops up a couple of times in "The Sign." prevnext

A New Couple (Photo: Ludo) A couple parents of Bluey's classmates have found love in one another, but their story is told in such brief moments throughout "The Sign" that you might have missed it. When Bluey is telling the class about her reluctance to move to a new house, others in the class start sharing things. Winton mentions had his dad is lonely because he doesn't live with Winton's mom anymore. This prompts one of the Terriers to tell Winton "Our mum likes your dad." Near the end of the episode, the prospective buyers of the Heeler house notice another house nearby that just went up for sale, and this one has the pool they'd always wanted. If you look closely, you'll see that the house is being sold by Winton's dad and the Terriers' mom, with all four kids hanging out in the car together. You may recall these two grown ups having a moment together earlier in Season 3, when they talked for a while at the drug store in "TV Shop." prevnext

Flossing (Photo: Ludo) Bluey fans love Rita and Janet, better known as the Grannies. The beloved alter egos of Bluey and Bingo first debuted all the way back in Season 1's "Grannies," but the game initially took a disappointing turn due to a disagreement between the sisters. Bingo thought that grannies could do the popular Floss dance, while Bluey wouldn't allow her to do it as a granny because "Grannies can't floss." She even went to lengths to prove Bingo wrong, as they asked their Nana Heeler about Flossing and she wasn't able to do it. However, learning Bingo's feelings had been hurt, Bluey got back in touch with Nana and taught her how to Floss. At Rad and Frisky's wedding, Nana and Grandpa are spotting Flossing, showing they remembered what Bluey taught them in that first season. prevnext