Better Call Saul Teases Final Season Returning Characters

Fans of the Breaking Bad universe are going to get one final ride with the likes of Jimmy McGill. Better Call Saul has been renewed for a sixth and final season on AMC, which will finish Jimmy's transition into Saul Goodman, the scummy lawyer we met in Breaking Bad all those years ago. The final season of the acclaimed series will likely leave us all shaken, especially since it appears that three popular villains are making a comeback.

This week, the official Better Call Saul Twitter account shared an image of Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), Don Eladio Vuente (Steven Bauer), and Juan Bolsa (Javier Grajeda). The tweet referred to the trio as "three cool, terrifying dudes," hinting that they'll be back again in Season 6. Take a look!

Just three cool, terrifying dudes. pic.twitter.com/BKrPQvuZpd — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) March 27, 2021

Fans have been waiting to see the final season of Better Call Saul for a quite a while now, as production on Season 6 has hit some delays due to the pandemic. But things are moving forward now, with the final installment slated for released in 2022.

"My fervent hope is that we can stick to the landing the way Vince [Gilligan] led us to stick to the landing on Breaking Bad. I think a really good story usually has its end, and that's the thing that you remember," Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould previously told Deadline. "It's like, we've put down our marker, we've planted our flag that Season 6, when we get to shoot it, is the last season, and it's going to be a big season, and it's going to be more episodes than we usually do. It's going to be 13. We've never done 13 episodes of Better Call Saul in a season, ever. It's going to be big and it's going to be resolved."

Gould also addressed whether or not the final season of Better Call Saul will run all the way up into the beginning of Breaking Bad, allowing Walter White and Jesse Pinkman to appear in the series.

"Right now, I don't have the answer to that. I will say, [Breaking Bad sequel movie] El Camino took some of the pressure off that. I loved what Vince did with that movie, and I felt that the scene he had with Walt and Jesse felt like such a perfect good-bye to those characters or a postscript to those two characters. You know, we'll just have to see if it ends up being part of our story."

