BoJack Horseman Star Weighs in on a Possible Return (Exclusive)

At its height, BoJack Horseman was the most popular show available to stream. Now, even years after its cancellation, the Netflix comedy has been hailed as one of the best animated shows ever released. With such a fervent following, many are hoping to see the series return in some shape, way, or form before too long at all. Among those hoping for a return is BoJack Horseman star Amy Sedaris. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of her new sandwich ad campaign with Hillshire Farms, Sedaris said she still thinks of what Princess Carolyn could be up to.

"You really do want to see them again," Sedaris says. "Like I felt that way with Strangers With Candy, but you always kind of do want a reunion type show, especially if it took place in a high school because there are 10-year and 20-year anniversaries. But you do want to you invest so much into these characters and you're always like, 'Well, where are they?'"

Why was BoJack Horseman cancelled?

While an exact reason has never been revealed as to why BoJack was cancelled, series creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has said he knows exactly when the show's relationship with Netflix began to dwindle.

"I had Netflix team pride," Bob-Waksberg said in a New Yorker profile earlier this year.. "I cannot imagine another time or place where BoJack got the acclaim and number of seasons that it did."

In a separate interview, the writer revealed he was surprised by how many people the show resonated with.

"I think the thing that I'm most proud of about Bojack Horseman, and this kind of took me by surprise, couldn't necessarily realize this would be a byproduct of the show, but the effect it has on people," Bob-Waksberg revealed. "The ways in which it helps people talk about their own feelings to their loved ones or their therapist perhaps. The ways in which the show has encouraged them to get help for their problems. To feel less alone. To give them a language to articulate the feelings that they've had, that maybe they thought that only they had."

All six seasons of BoJack Horseman are now streaming on Netflix.